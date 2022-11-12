High school boys soccer: West Albany's breakthrough season ends with state runner-up finish

HILLSBORO — A breakthrough season for West Albany boys soccer fell just one goal short of the ultimate prize.

The Bulldogs kept their dream alive to open the playoffs with the program’s first-ever postseason win against Ashland, and two victories to follow continued an unexpected ride.

But Mid-Willamette Conference rival McKay proved just too much to handle Saturday as the Scots broke a second-half tie and held on for a 2-1 win in the OSAA 5A boys soccer title game at Hillsboro Stadium.

“It’s been amazing, it’s everything I could have ever wanted,” said Bulldogs eighth-year head coach and West alum Kevin Branigan, who saw his varsity team’s success turn a corner when West Albany returned to the 5A classification in the fall of 2018. “That was the goal (reaching the championship final). That was the dream to be here when I took over. It’s been eight pretty long years. The first few were pretty rough. So to be here and see the turnaround and have a small hand in it, it’s been really fun.”

The new goal, Branigan said, is to get back next year and take home a different color trophy.

In the first championship game for both programs, second-seeded McKay’s winning score came in the 53rd minute when Abdoulie Jallow took a headed pass from Miguel Garcia and scored from about 6 yards out.

Earlier in the second half, fifth-seeded West (12-4-2) turned its only corner kick of the contest into several scoring opportunities in front of the net. But shots on goal by Neil Morse and Juan Zaragoza-Perez were blocked away.

With less than eight minutes to go, West’s Julian Romero had a shot on goal go wide. Soon after, a McKay shot hit the left post.

The Scots (17-0) outshot the Bulldogs 19-5. West keeper Carter McGowan made five saves in goal.

Bulldogs junior defender Devin Lacasse-Tran says it’s a new era for West Albany soccer.

“We earned it. We all worked hard over the summer. The dark ages are over for this program,” he said, adding that he was surprise by what his team accomplished this season because he didn’t know the group had that much work ethic and grit.

“We just really have each other’s backs. You make a mistake, you get back in the game and we don’t put our heads down.”

McKay scored first when Abdoulie Jallow weaved his way through multiple defenders and put a ground shot past Bulldogs keeper Carter McGowan at 8:19 into the match.

West answered back less two minutes later, at 9:53, on Henry Catlin’s penalty kick just inside the left post.

The Scots put the pressure on in the minutes to follow but the Bulldogs held their ground and got to halftime in a 1-1 tie.

Branigan said both McKay goals came off mistakes by his team and that the Scots are took good to have miscues against and not pay for it.

With about six minutes left in the first half, McKay was whistled after keeper Diego Garibay handled a pass back with his hands, giving West an indirect free kick. Marvin Gamboa-Hernandez’s kick from 17 yards went into the Scots’ wall and out of bounds, resulting in a goal kick.

Late in the half, McKay had a good scoring chance from point-blank range, but the contested try was off the mark. Soon after, McGowan went high to make a catch on a free kick.

McKay had a 6-2 advantage on shots and 1-0 on corner kicks in the first half.

Branigan said he thought this fall could be a rebuilding season for his squad, but just three days into tryouts he and his coaching staff believed they had something special.

“We’ve known for a long time, but still to go out and execute and get within a goal of the title, it’s amazing. It sets a new standard for soccer in Albany,” the coach said.

“To beat them was going to take our absolute best, and we gave everything we had,” Branigan added. “But it may not have been our absolute best. It was really good stuff, it just wasn’t quite enough today.”

McKay defeated West Albany 3-0 in their Oct. 27 conference meeting in Salem. The Bulldogs walked away feeling as though they hadn’t given their best effort.

Though not perfect Saturday and not the result they wanted, the final provided a different story.

“I thought defensively we could have done better keeping us together. But performance-wise I felt like we had a solid ‘A’ game, for sure,” said Catlin, a junior midfielder. “They were a really good team. They came out and had the flow, so they deserve it.”

Catlin said Branigan reminded his team afterward that it’s a two-year building process. On Saturday, the Bulldogs started seven non-seniors and have 19 such players on the varsity roster.

“We have a year to go, so I’m still optimistic,” Catlin said. “I think we know what we need to do next year.”