High school boys soccer playoff roundup: West Albany wins to reach quarterfinals

Alan Rodriguez had a goal and an assist and Jack Date assisted on two scores Tuesday as West Albany advanced to the OSAA 5A boys soccer quarterfinals with a 5-0 home win against Ashland.

Marcques Pavon, Julian Romero, Jonah Lasselle and Devin LaCasse-Tran also scored for the Bulldogs, who led 3-0 at halftime. Henry Catlin and Juan Zaragoza-Perez each had one assist in what is believed to be the West program's first state playoff victory.

Tuesday's game was a rematch of a Sept. 24 game in Albany won by the fifth-seeded Bulldogs against the 12th-seeded Grizzlies, 2-0.

"Having played Ashland once this season we knew they were going to be a tough opponent, but had a solid game plan worked out," West coach Kevin Branigan said. "The boys executed and were firing on all cylinders tonight. I couldn't be more proud of this group. They have come together to play their best at the right time of the season."

The Bulldogs (10-3-2) will host 13 seed Parkrose on Saturday. Parkrose (10-4-1) won 2-1 at fourth-seeded Woodburn on Tuesday.

West Albany 5, Ashland 0

Marcques Pavon (Jack Date), 20:00

Julian Romero (Alan Rodriguez), 37:00

Jonah Lasselle (Date), 40:00

Devin LaCasse-Tran (Henry Catlin), 42:00

Rodriguez (Juan Zaragoza-Perez), 60:00

Summit 1, Corvallis 0

The 16 seed Spartans pushed the top-seeded Storm but ultimately fell in the 5A first-round match in Bend.

Corvallis finishes its season 7-7-1.

Summit (14-1-1) hosts ninth-seeded Wilsonville in a quarterfinal.

La Salle Prep 3, Crescent Valley 1

The 14th-seeded Raiders (9-6) dropped the 5A first-round match to the third-seeded Falcons in Milwaukie.

La Salle (12-1-3) is home to 11 seed Centennial in a quarterfinal.

Phoenix 2, Philomath 1 (OT)

The third-seeded Warriors scored first but gave up a second-half goal and then the game-winner in a second 10-minute extra period of the 4A first-round game at Crescent Valley High School.

Philomath, the 2021 state champion, ends its season at 9-1-4. Phoenix (8-6-1), the 14 seed, is on the road again in the quarterfinals, at league rival and sixth-seeded Hidden Valley.

Catlin Gabel 8, Central Linn 0

Central Linn's season came to an end in a 3A/2A/1A first-round game in Portland.

The 15 seed Cobras finished 8-4. Second-seeded Catlin Gabel (13-3) host 7 seed McLoughlin in the next round.

