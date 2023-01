High school boys soccer: Four area players make all-state first teams

Two West Albany juniors were named to the 5A boys soccer all-state first team by a vote of the state’s coaches after helping the Bulldogs reach the 5A championship game this fall.

Midfielder Henry Catlin and defender Devin LaCasse-Tran were on a West team that won the first playoff game in program history then won twice more before falling to Mid-Willamette Conference rival McKay in the state title game.

Corvallis junior Ryan John made the all-state second team.

4A

Philomath forward Mateo Candanoza and goalkeeper Teddy Benbow, both seniors, were selected to the all-state first team. Warriors senior Seth Arthurs made the second team.