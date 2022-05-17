High school boys golf: Spartans pull away to claim 5A team title

As a Corvallis High boys golf practice was wrapping up last week, a player was dumping balls into a sand bunker to get just a little more time in as the Spartans prepared for the state tournament.

Coach Mark Kalmar was looking on, and it reminded him just how much his all-senior squad invested the past four years to become the best it could be.

All that time paid off Tuesday, as Corvallis pulled away from the field to win the OSAA 5A team title at Trysting Tree Golf Club. The Spartans finished 21 strokes ahead of runner-up Crater.

“I’m so impressed with their stick-to-it-iveness day in, day out, especially this spring” with the weather in the mid-valley, Kalmar said. “For them to stick through it and do things that most wouldn’t … they knew what it took. They were willing to put in the effort and as a result they’re state champs. They earned this.”

Cole Rueck led the Spartans, finishing second overall with a 69-76—145 for 36 holes, two strokes back of La Salle Prep junior William Koch.

Rueck took a one-stroke lead on Koch into Tuesday’s 18-hole round but experienced what he said were the usual nerves on the back nine.

But that didn’t take away from what Rueck and his classmates accomplished, winning the program’s ninth state championship and first since back-to-back title in 2010 and 2011.

“We put in a lot of work throughout the year,” Rueck said. “Guys have been focused in practice and it’s great to see everyone’s improvement. We played our game and everyone played their part and contributed.”

Teammate Jaxon Wallis shot 75-75—150, equaling his personal best in both rounds to tie for third. Rounding out the Spartans’ lineup were Vance John (T22, 81-85—166), Colin Smith (T29, 86-86—172) and Henry Gold (T39, 90-89—179).

Corvallis matched its season-best team total with a 311 Monday to take a 14-stroke lead on Crater, of Central Point. On a course they’re extremely familiar with, the Spartans saw the advantage shrink to eight through nine holes Tuesday but displayed their superiority coming home.

“I was thinking if we could just go replicate what we did the first round we’d have a very good chance,” Wallis said. “It took some of the stress off for everyone on the team. Just go out and do what you just did.”

Corvallis was the only area team competing, but three others schools were represented by individual players.

West Albany junior Nick Anderson shot 76 Tuesday to finish at 152, good for fifth overall.

Anderson said he didn’t shoot as well as he did in a practice round, but with a successful season under his belt there’s next year.

“I went through and I did what had to be done. I made my putts, made my chips,” he said. “I have the experience now. Last year I didn’t have OSAA state, now I do. I feel it, I feel it coming.”

Lebanon freshman Ryland Carrol scored 74 for a 153 total and a tie for sixth. West senior Brock Nelson shot 82-74—156 to take 10th. Crescent Valley sophomore Cole Rivers scored 78-83—161 to finish 16th.

Nelson’s 74 Tuesday included a front-nine 34, the best nine-hole score for any area player on the day.

“It was good to have him out there. Good to have support,” Anderson said of Nelson. “I was happy for him because he played really well. Phenomenal player.”

Rueck and Koch, who didn’t play in the same group Tuesday, were tied through nine after Koch made up a stroke.

Rueck saved par on the par-4 11th after finding himself with tree branches in his way on an approach shot. He took a double-bogey six on the 12th. But he parred the par-3 13th before a 260-yard shot with his driver off the fairway to within three feet on the par-5 14th set him up for his team’s only eagle of the day.

Rueck called it one of his best shots ever.

“I was like, I need to make something happen.’ I hit a driver off the deck earlier in the round and it was good,” he said “I was kind of on the up-slope so I could get over the trees. That was a really good shot. Once I saw it kick off the hill I knew it was going to be really close.”

Rueck’s next tee shot, on the 15th, hooked out of bounds left, resulting in a six on the hole and damaging his chances at medalist honors. Rueck then closed out the round with three straight pars.

“I gave myself chances at the end to tie Will. He played a great round. Congrats to him,” Rueck said.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

