High school boys basketball: Temesgen leads undersized but speedy Crescent Valley squad

Finding ways to work around a lack of height has worked out all right so far, as Crescent Valley’s boys basketball team has jumped out to a 3-0 start in Mid-Willamette Conference play.

The Raiders (5-4 overall) return seven players with varying amounts of varsity experience but no one on the roster taller than 6-foot-4.

“We don’t really have the size, but we’ve got our speed,” 6-foot senior forward Junior Alatorre, a first-year varsity player, said. “What we like to do is pass and cut and catch our opponents lacking. We like to score down low. We’re not a good shooting team but we do what we can.”

CV leans on good passing and ball movement on offense, as the Raiders did Thursday night to pull away from Dallas for a 47-33 home win.

Senior point guard Adam Temesgen, a three-year varsity contributor, is counted on to run the offense and keep the ball moving.

“He’s a guy that helps us offensively, whether it’s setting up plays … he’s a guy that scores the ball really well,” said Adam Hastings, the team’s first-year head coach. “We kind of go as he goes. When he’s hot or he’s attacking or he’s aggressive, that’s when we’re at our best.”

Hastings knows opponents will key in on Temesgen defensively, creating opportunities elsewhere.

“Other guys are able to cut to the hoop or take advantage of defenses trying to stop him,” the coach said. “It’s going to be important for us.”

Hastings replaces Mike Stair, the Raiders’ head coach the past 17 seasons.

Hastings, a 2011 CV grad, played for Stair and then at Western Oregon University before spending the last five years coaching under Stair back at Crescent Valley.

Knowing the players in the program and having developed that trust with them has helped Hastings jump into the head coaching role.

“A lot of what I know is things that we’ve done in the past and we’ve been successful for years doing a lot that. I also like to bring a lot of new things, too,” Hastings said. “It’s a shift but also sticking to what I know has been successful, so I think it’s a good balance of both.”

Added Temesgen: “Adam has transitioned very well. He’s a young coach, so he’s still learning the ropes. He’s doing a great job and we’re just trying to build it up and help him out.”

Seniors Heath Carl, Hogan Emigh, David Kennedy and Lucas Sirianni and juniors Tyler Laam and Rocco McClave are the other players who spent time on varsity last season, when the Raiders finished second in the conference and reached the 5A state quarterfinals.

McClave, Emigh and Laam started Thursday’s game alongside Alatorre and Temesgen. Varsity newcomers TJ Deen and Luke Forester came off the bench.

“When we’re playing well we’re hitting shots, we’re getting the ball inside and we’re going in transition and we’re playing good defense,” Temesgen said. “We’re a smaller team so we get out and we pressure, we want to trap full court. All our guys are energetic and we like bouncing off each other and letting the energy move.”

With six new varsity players on the roster, Hastings’ goal is to get those players up to speed on how to compete at a higher level and learn as much as they can. Consistency is a big part of that.

On-court chemistry is a work on progress as the group discovers how to play together.

“I think it’s coming together more and more,” Hastings said. “The more we practice together the more guys get to know each other better and start to understand what other guys do.”

Temesgen, a second-year varsity starter, has the most experience on the team and is leaned on to lead the way.

He says ball and player movement are essential for his undersized team. He added that the team needs to do a better job of getting the ball inside to Alatorre and McClave.

Alatorre and Temesgen have played together since sixth grade. They’ve shown a special connection on the court, with each having a knack of finding the other around the basket.

Hastings said that he’s getting good leadership from the varsity returners so far this season. When it comes to being a leader, Temesgen said he lets his actions be his voice.

“I’m more of a lead-by-example guy,” he said. “But I’ll talk on defense. I like leading by example. We all follow one another and we all listen, so that makes a good team.”