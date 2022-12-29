High school boys basketball: RedHawks pull away late to get past Canby

South Albany used a 9-0 run covering five-plus minutes over the third and fourth quarters Thursday to pull away from visiting Canby for a 55-45 win in a nonconference boys basketball game.

Rafi Alvarado had 16 points and Colin Cordle 14 for South, which trailed 36-34 late in the third quarter, the RedHawks’ first deficit since the opening three minutes of the game.

South (3-3) scored the last five points of the third quarter and the first four of the fourth to go ahead by seven. Canby (1-7) got no closer than five from there. In the fourth, the RedHawks made 7 of 12 free throws and limited the Cougars to nine points to hold on for the win.

South’s DeShawn Gilliam added 10 points, including six in the fourth.

Connor Gensman had 12 points for Canby.

The RedHawks jumped out to a 10-point lead late in the first quarter before the Cougars eventually cut the lead to one. Max Louber’s layin gave South a 28-25 advantage at halftime.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Canby tied the game twice in the third then took a 36-34 lead on Cohen Vandecoevering’s floater in the lane with 57 seconds left in the period.

Coupled with a 67-54 win at 4A No. 6 North Marion last week, the RedHawks have won two straight as they continue Mid-Willamette Conference play Monday hosting 5A co-No. 10 Central.