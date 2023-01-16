High school boys basketball: RedHawks hold off late charge from Bulldogs to get road win

West Albany found a way to cut a 17-point deficit late in the third quarter to one in the fourth Monday night.

But it was visiting South Albany that never relinquished the lead and closed out the game at the free-throw line for a 65-60 Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball win.

South scored five straight points on a Kaleb Bennett 3-pointer followed by a Jr Vasquez layin with 2:33 left in the third to extend what had been a 10-point halftime advantage to 17 at 44-27.

West came storming back with the help of four 3s, three of those from Owen Hopkins, to make a game of it. Hopkins’ third deep ball in that stretch made it a five-point game, and later Brysen Kachel hit four consecutive fouls shots to pull the Bulldogs within one with 3:06 to go.

Kachel then banked in a short jumper with 2:08 left to again get the RedHawk lead back to one.

But South would score the game’s next eight points at the foul line, including four straight makes by DeShawn Gilliam, to hold on for the win.

Kachel had 17 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter. The junior post was 11 of 12 on free throws. Hopkins added 16 points and Gavin Aguilar six for West.

South got 11 points each from Kaleb Bennett and Colin Cordle and 10 apiece from Gilliam and Kaden Younger.

Thursday, the Bulldogs play at Corvallis and the RedHawks host co-No. 7 Woodburn.