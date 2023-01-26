High school boys basketball: Philomath taking care of business

PHILOMATH — There are some big games ahead and an anticipated shot at redemption at the 4A state tournament for the Philomath boys basketball team.

But coach Blake Ecker, old school in his ways, won’t let his team look too far down the road.

The top-ranked Warriors dismantled No. 5 North Marion 80-37 Tuesday in an Oregon West Conference home win.

Next week, Philomath (13-1, 2-0) travels to No. 7 Stayton and No. 2 Cascade, the defending state champion. But first it’s Sweet Home on Friday.

“We don’t really look at the rankings too much,” senior guard Cole Beardsley said. “We take one game at a time and have got full confidence in ourselves. We definitely know what we can do.”

What the Warriors have done, outside of a four-point loss to one of the top teams in Alaska in The Last Frontier, is rolled through all of the best competition in their path.

Philomath has two wins versus 4A No. 3 Junction City as well as victories against 5A No. 7 Redmond, 4A No. 8 Henley, 3A No. 2 Cascade Christian and 5A South Albany.

“We’ve kind of been battled-tested already with how our preseason has been,” said senior forward Ty May, a second-team all-state selection in 2022. “We’re in the hardest league in 4A, I feel like. The Oregon West Conference always produces some of the best athletes and best teams. It’s good to have good competition going into that state tournament.”

To get there again after a fourth-place finish last season, the Warriors must navigate eight more conference games and get through the OSAA round of 16.

The Warriors, who return seven players off last year’s roster, are motivated by disappointment.

Philomath led Seaside by 20 points in the second quarter of a 2022 state quarterfinal only to lose by a point and have to settle for the consolation side of the bracket, where the Warriors won twice to finish fourth.

“Coming up and getting beat by Seaside, that crushed us,” May said. “We’re definitely ready to go up to the state tournament and make a difference this year.”

Beardsley and May were all-league first-team selections for the Warriors, who lost five seniors to graduation off a squad that tied for first in the Oregon West with Cascade after the teams split two conference matchups.

Beardsley and May started Tuesday’s game alongside fellow senior Chad Russell and juniors Preston Kramer and Jacob Peters. Russell at 6-foot-7 and May at 6-6 and the team’s shortest starter (Kramer) being 6-2 make Philomath a difficult team to match up with. That, along with a balanced offense that keeps defenses off-balance.

“We have some good pieces, no doubt about it, on our team,” Ecker said. “We have a lot of work we could still do and keep getting better. I hope we’re playing this way in March.”

When the Warriors are played well, they’re focused on sharing the ball on offense and limiting opponents’ options on defense. Philomath likes to attack inside-out, with the goal being to open up Beardsley and others from 3-point range.

Ecker said his team has done a good job of buying in on defense.

“We work on defense every single day,” the coach said. “We’re getting better at it in terms of … a man-on-man drill that we run, if we work hard at it we’ll stop. If they’re not working hard, then we’ll keep doing it. It gives them a little incentive to work hard and get better and better.”

Beardsley added, on his team finding success: “I think it starts on the defensive end. Other than that it’s being unselfish, making passes. I’ll always pass up shots to one of my teammates and they do the same to me. So it’s just returning the favor and having trust in one another.”

A group that’s played together on the court for a long time prides itself on working well as a unit, which includes knowing each other’s tendencies and when a certain player will cut to the basket.

Ecker thought the team would be better this season than last, despite the loss of two starters, because the core returners would be more experienced.

But May said that during the summer the team wasn’t playing its best.

“Coach really pushed us,” May said. “He saw that potential in us and he was like, ‘you need to pick things up and keep working.’ We’ve been grinding this season and we’re playing well together.”

The Warriors have certainly found whatever was missing and left little doubt that they’re heading in the right direction.

The team will tackle the remaining regular-season schedule one game at a time. Then if it’s fortunate enough, Philomath will take the court March 9 at Forest Grove High School to continue the chase of a state championship.

“We had a shot at it last year, and I think we’re one of a handful of teams that has a shot at it again this year,” Ecker said. “So we’re in a good spot right now and I hope we keep playing well.”