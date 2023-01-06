High school boys basketball: Late 3-pointer finishes off Eagles' comeback against Cobras

LEBANON — Tanner Israel’s 3-pointer with 6.8 seconds left capped off a second-half comeback for East Linn Christian on Friday night as the Eagles defeated visiting Central Linn 52-51 in a Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game.

East Linn, ranked third in this week’s 2A coaches poll, trailed by 17 midway through the third quarter as Central Linn hit seven 3-pointers to that point for a 38-21 lead.

The Eagles closed the gap to 10 at the end of the third and scored the first five points of the fourth on a Heath Nichol 3 and a Chayse Beachy steal and basket.

East Linn (10-2, 3-0) trailed from the middle of the second quarter on and didn’t go back ahead until Israel took an inbounds pass from Nichol and canned a 3-pointer from the corner.

A 3-point attempt from about 30 feet by Central Linn’s Brandon Krabill just before the buzzer was short.

Elliot Nofziger had 15 points and Cole King 10 for the Eagles, who travel to Waldport on Saturday. Gavin Sewell and Israel added seven points apiece.

Bren Schneiter had 25 points to lead the Cobras (6-5, 1-2), who were 2 of 6 on free throws in the fourth quarter, including misses on the front end of two 1-and-1 opportunities.

Ryan Rowland added nine points, Ben Belcastro and Krabill six each and Coen Schneiter five for Central Linn, which plays at Bandon on Saturday.

Central Linn had 10 3-pointers to East Linn Christian’s five, and both teams had five different players make a deep ball.