High school boys basketball: East Linn chases Pendleton return in competitive Valley Coast

LEBANON — If results so far this season are any evidence, there will be no sure thing and plenty of competition when it comes time to decide the state playoff berths in Valley Coast Conference boys basketball.

East Linn Christian, coming off a 2A state tournament appearance last year, has established itself among the conference favorites through four games. But Monroe and Central Linn have shown they shouldn’t be overlooked.

East Linn (11-2, 4-0) had to rally from 17 points down in the third quarter at home last Friday to get a one-point home win against Central Linn, made possible by a Tanner Israel 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

“The top half of our league is very competitive, and if you don’t show up on any given night you can lose whether you’re at home or on the road,” Eagles 11th-year head coach Jonathan Whitehead said.

With three starters and eight total returners from last year’s fifth-place state finish, the Eagles were ranked third in the latest 2A coaches poll released last Tuesday.

This season, East Linn has split two games with second-ranked Kennedy on a one-point win and a 15-point loss and also has a four-point defeat to No. 5 Regis. The Eagles have wins against 2A No. 6 Western Christian and 1A No. 9 Open Door Christian.

“Our team has come a long way. We always start out right but we always pick up. Once we get on a roll we’re a scary team,” senior point guard Chayse Beachy said. “We’re hard to beat. We play defense. We do the fundamental things. We limit our turnovers and we’re a good team.”

The 12-team Valley Coast gets four automatic berths in the OSAA 16-team bracket. Three additional spots statewide will be awarded to the three highest teams in the season-ending OSAA rankings that didn’t receive an automatic spot.

Eighth-ranked Gold Beach (10-3, 4-0) and Oakland (10-1, 3-0) are the two other teams undefeated in Valley Coast play so far.

Due to the 16-game unbalanced conference schedule, East Linn plays those two teams just twice in the regular season. The Eagles play at Oakland on Jan 28 and at Gold Beach to close out the regular season on Feb. 10.

League playoffs in mid-February will help decide the Valley Coast’s four OSAA bracket teams.

A popular belief coming into the season was that the Valley Coast’s top half would be strong.

“But I think it would be a mistake to sleep on some of the teams that are viewed as the middle of our league,” Central Linn coach Perry Ordeman said. “They’ll get ya. There’s a lot of good coaching throughout our league. I think what you’re going to see is a lot of upsets as we go.”

The Cobras (6-6, 1-3) have played a difficult early conference schedule with losses to East Linn, Gold Beach and Bandon (8-5, 3-1) by a combined 16 points.

Ordeman, in his fifth year leading the program, said he likes the progress his team is making. He’s worked with this year’s seniors, led by Bren Schneiter, since they were eighth-graders.

“So it’s cool for me to see their progress because their progress is the program’s progress,” Ordeman said. “So you hope you’re establishing something that gets better and better as you go. I like where it’s headed.”

He said his team’s strengths are offensive ball movement, with a focus on more passing than dribbling, and solid defense. Central Linn also showed against East Linn to be a strong outside shooting team, with five players combining for 10 3-pointers.

The Cobras return eight players from a team that won four conference games last year.

Monroe (5-7, 3-1) is off to a good start in Valley Coast play, with the only loss coming by five points versus Oakland. The Dragons have six varsity returners from a 2021-22 team that had six conference victories.

Whitehead said his team’s strength is its depth, with little drop off when the Eagles go to the bench.

Israel, the East Linn Christian junior whose corner 3-pointer downed Central Linn, said his team doesn’t have any superstars but is just a really good team.

The Eagles have their minds set on a return to Pendleton and the state tournament, where last year current senior Cole King was a first-team selection after East Linn reached the semifinals and eventually finished fifth.

“We talk about Pendleton a lot,” Israel said. “That was a good run for us last year. We’re hoping to get there again and get a better seed this time and get a better spot.”

Whitehead said he’s proud of his group’s resiliency, which was displayed in the comeback against Central Linn. The team has a lot to work on, but he likes his hard-working squad.

Continued improvement and a bus ride east in the first week of March are the goals.

“That’s always our angle. We had a blast there last year and that’s definitely our end game,” Whitehead said. “We try to just take it game by game now that we’re in league. But that is definitely where we want to be.”