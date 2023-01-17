High school boys basketball: Bulldogs, RedHawks traverse competitive Mid-Willamette

Monday’s boys basketball game at West Albany showed exactly what can be expected in the remaining six weeks of the Mid-Willamette Conference schedule.

West came in having defeated three teams that South Albany lost to, and against two of those opponents (Dallas and Silverton) the Bulldogs won handily by 36 and 14 points, respectively.

South had trouble finishing games while holding leads in the second half of every conference contest, including a 20-point advantage against Crescent Valley that turned into a one-point loss.

But Monday the RedHawks found what they were missing and led wire to wire. And despite seeing a 17-point third-quarter lead shrink to one in the fourth, South held on for a 65-60 victory that gets the RedHawks right back in the mix in the conference.

“Every night you’ve got to bring it and this night is an example,” West coach Drew Halvorson said. “There’s a lot of good teams in this league and if you don’t come out and play your best you’re going to get a setback.”

South coach Tim Matuszak was frustrated because he believed his team was better than its record heading into Monday. He’d seen glimpses in every Mid-Willamette game that backed that up.

With 12 games left in the regular season, the RedHawks have plenty of time to turn the corner and try to claim one of the Mid-Willamette’s four berths in the 5A state playoff bracket.

“Maybe that was the lesson that we needed to see what it really takes to put four quarters together,” Matuszak said. “On any given night in this league I don’t think there’s any favorites. I like our guys against anybody in the league if we play the way we did tonight. But in the first five games we’ve also shown that on any given night we can lose.”

Through Monday’s games, Woodburn sits atop the standings at 6-0. Central, Crescent Valley and West Albany are 4-2, Corvallis and Silverton 3-3, Lebanon and South Albany 2-4 and Dallas and McKay 1-5.

West (7-6, 4-2) will try to rebound Thursday at Corvallis, while South (5-6, 2-4) hosts Woodburn, which was ranked tied for eighth in the most recent 5A coaches poll.

South was 14 of 19 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter Monday, including eight in a row after West had closed within a point for the second time on a Brysen Kachel basket with 2:08 left.

The first four makes in that stretch came from DeShawn Gilliam. Monday, he transformed what had been a hurdle into a strength.

“Last year and early in the year I struggled big-time with free throws, especially down the stretch,” he said. “I just had to kind of take that breath and just believe that the shot is going to go in and stay in rhythm as much as I can.”

The teams meet again Feb. 17 at South Albany.

The RedHawks had a balanced scoring effort versus West with seven players finishing with seven points or more, led by sophomore guard Colin Cordle and junior wing Kaleb Bennett having 11 apiece.

Cordle has developed into the floor leader the South staff thought he could be when they brought him up to the varsity level during last season.

“Physically, he really improved his body in the offseason and it’s given him a lot more confidence out on the floor,” Matuszak said. “Much more willing to drive the lane this year under control and balance than maybe going in there like a freshman with his hair on fire.”

What’s next for Cordle, Matuszak added, is working to keep the team calm when games get stressful.

After winning six games last season, West has shown progress under Halvorson, a Bulldogs alum and first-year varsity head coach in his second year in the program. He replaced Derek Duman, now the athletic director at Riverdale High School in Portland.

Halvorson, who has seven varsity returners, said having a year back at West before taking over the top spot was a plus because it allowed him to get familiar with the Mid-Willamette. Another positive, he said, was being able to retain Nate Hunt as a varsity assistant.

Halvorson previously worked in the Beaverton boys basketball program, where he says he learned what it takes to have success and has worked to transfer some of those concepts to West Albany.

“I feel like we’re trending in the right way,” he said. “We’re starting to figure out what it takes to win and being able to show that every time consistently on the floor.”

The Bulldogs have been led in scoring this season by Kachel, a 6-foot-3 junior forward who didn’t play last year after breaking his foot during the football season. He had 17 of his game-high 30 points Monday in the fourth quarter.

“He’s got amazing feet and really good hands for a big guy,” Halvorson said of Kachel, an all-state linebacker and tight end. “You don’t see a guy who can move that well and make good decisions with the ball. Got a touch and feel. He can make a great pass when he’s double. He can score not only under the basket but from 15 feet as well.”

Kachel said it’s been fun jumping back in this season and helping the team find some success.

“I missed it. I missed playing. Just missed competing, really,” he said. “We have good chemistry and we play hard and play good defense. That’s what gets us wins.”

West also gets key contributions from senior guard Jeff Hunt, sophomore guard Owen Hopkins and sophomore forward Austin Simmons, Halvorson said. Hopkins had 16 points with four 3-pointers against South.

The Bulldogs have players taking on different roles this year.

“Jeff Hunt is a good wing scorer as a guard,” Halvorson said. “He’s helping us in ways that don’t always show up on the stat sheet by taking care of the ball, guarding the other teams’ best players.”

Halvorson said his team is at its best when all five players are competing as a unit and giving energy on the defensive end.

“First year in the new system for a lot of these guys, so there’s a big learning curve there,” he said. “I thought that we had done a good job of putting some new principles in and learning some things and being able to execute those on the court at different times.”