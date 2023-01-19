High school boys basketball: Brasfield's free throws lift Spartans to win against Bulldogs

Some extra work on free throws paid off for Truman Brasfield on Thursday as the Corvallis sophomore made two at the line with 3.9 seconds left to give the Spartans a 65-64 win against visiting West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

Corvallis used a 16-6 run in a little more than six minutes of the second half to turn a tie game into a 10-point lead. Brasfield’s floater with 5:57 left in the game capped that stretch to put the Spartans ahead 57-47.

West rallied with an 11-2 run, including three straight Owen Hopkins 3-pointers to pull within one. The last of that trio came with 2:53 to go to make it 59-58.

But Corvallis came back with four straight points with Brasfield dunking off a Zach Robel pass and Jackson Trimmer scoring inside assisted by Trey Johnson.

West came back with the next four points on a Jeff Hunt 3-pointer and later a Hunt foul shot with 33 seconds left to again make it a one-point game. Austin Simmons got the offensive rebound on Hunt’s missed free throw and scored to put the Bulldogs up one.

The Spartans then missed twice but Brasfield was fouled on a rebound, sending him to the line for a 1-and-1 opportunity.

After Brasfield made both, West brought the ball up court but threw it away as time expired.

Robel had 22 points with five 3-pointers Brasfield 16 and Johnson 10 for the Spartans. Hopkins had 19 with five 3-pointers, Brysen Kachel 14 and Hunt 13 for the Bulldogs.

Both teams are home Monday, Corvallis (7-6, 4-3) against South Albany and West (7-7, 4-3) versus Crescent Valley.