West Albany boys basketball coach Drew Halvorson and his staff have been telling their players that they’re a 5A playoff team.

Then they went out and beat the Mid-Willamette Conference’s other Bulldogs, then-third-ranked Woodburn, with a 63-57 overtime home win last Thursday.

“If we can beat one of the best teams in the state, they’re believing it now, too. It’s not just us telling them,” Halvorson said Tuesday after his squad’s 14-point win at Lebanon to improve to 12-7 overall and 9-3 in conference.

West didn’t play its best game the first time against Woodburn, a 76-53 loss on the road Jan. 2. A few weeks later, after three consecutive wins, West fell by five points at home to South Albany and by one at Corvallis.

But the Bulldogs followed that with wins against Crescent Valley, McKay and Dallas before getting another shot at Woodburn, now fifth in the 5A coaches poll.

Junior forward Brysen Kachel led the way with 29 points, including 17 of 17 on free throws. West was 26 of 30 at the foul line, including 9 of 10 in the fourth quarter and 8 of 10 in overtime.

Jackson Strandy added 12 points and Jeff Hunt seven.

“I think it put our confidence on the map. It was a really big win for us and it shows what kind of team, what caliber of team we are,” Hunt, a senior guard, said. “We still have a lot of hard work to do. The job is not done.”

The Bulldogs have won five straight games heading into Friday’s home game with Central, the team West finds itself in a tie for second place with heading into the final six games of the regular season. West edged Central by two points in the team’s first meeting Jan. 9 in Independence.

Outside the Mid-Willamette, West has losses to 6A teams Willamette and McNary, 5A No. 1 Summit and a Washington team.

Halvorson, in his first year as the Bulldogs’ head coach, said his team is different than the one that started the year. The primary reason, he said, is the team is healthy.

“We had some tough losses early in the year,” Halvorson said. “It takes a little time to get guys to buy into the system, and I think we’re on that track right now. Guys are buying in, they’re playing their roles.”

Hunt added: “I think we learned to trust each other more and move the ball really well. That’s created a lot of good opportunities for everybody to score and be a great part of the team.”

West will try to hold onto a top-four spot in the conference to earn an automatic berth in the 5A state playoffs. West and Central are two games back of Woodburn and one game ahead of Crescent Valley, two head of Corvallis, three better than Silverton and four ahead of South Albany.

Two additional statewide berths to fill out the 16-team OSAA brackets go to the highest teams in the power rankings that don’t receive an automatic berth. Based on those rankings as of Wednesday, it could be difficult for the Mid-Willamette to expect an extra spot.

Girls

Lebanon is in an uphill battle to be one of the Mid-Willamette’s four teams in the 5A postseason.

The Warriors (11-7, 7-5) jumped one game ahead of West Albany (7-11, 6-6) after defeating the Bulldogs on Tuesday in Lebanon and currently sit alone in fifth place in the conference standings, one back of South Albany.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Silverton leads at 12-0, followed by Crescent Valley (10-2) and Corvallis (9-3).

But Lebanon coach Andrew Evans doesn’t look too far down the road and doesn’t want his team to either. The short-term goal is to give everything you have at that moment.

“We honestly don’t worry about anything but who we’re playing. We respect every one of our opponents and we kind of look at it that way,” said Evans, who shares head coaching duties with Mardy Benedict. “We understand this is a long journey, and if we’re constantly looking at the end it gets overwhelming.”

Evans said he’s getting every ounce of potential out of his team, which includes eight seniors, and senior guard Haley Hargis agrees.

“I think we’re real close. We’ve known for years but it’s finally clicking and we’re finally getting everything together,” Hargis said. “It’s really exciting. We’re playing our best basketball right now and we’re hoping it continues.”

Hargis is doing her part to help the Warriors get back to the postseason. Tuesday against West Albany, she had 28 points including six 3-pointers, with four of those deep ball coming in the first quarter.

“The first shot went in and from then on I knew I was ready,” she said. “They kept going in, so I had confidence it myself.”

Lebanon is fifth in the conference standings but ninth in the OSAA rankings. Two additional statewide spots in the girls bracket are awarded in the same manner as the boys bracket.

Through Tuesday’s games, Silverton was second in the OSAA rankings, South Albany fourth, Crescent Valley ninth, Corvallis 11th and West Albany 20th.