Gemma Rowland had 10 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals Friday in Central Linn’s 38-28 loss to Stanfield in an OSAA 2A girls basketball state semifinal at Pendleton Convention Center.

Maya Rowland chipped in 11 points and four steals and Rhian Hollister four points for the second-seeded Cobras (27-2), who play league rival Monroe/Alsea in the third-place game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Third-seeded Stanfield (27-1) hit three of four 3-point attempts to lead 13-3 in the first quarter. The Tigers led 16-5 after one and 22-9 at halftime. The Cobras weren't able to get closer than nine in the second half.

Gervais 46, Monroe/Alsea 17

Matilyn Richardson had six points and seven rebounds in the ninth-seeded Dragons’ loss to the fourth-seeded Cougars in a state semifinal contest at Pendleton Convention Center.

Gervais (25-4) jumped out to a 12-5 lead after one quarter and 24-9 at halftime.

Sarah Thompson added six points, six rebounds and two steals and Lainie Bateman one point, seven rebounds and two steals for Monroe/Alsea (20-10).

3A girls

Tayla Yost had 17 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in fifth-seeded Santiam Christian’s 47-31 state semifinal loss to top-seeded Banks at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Maddie Fields added eight points, three rebounds and three steals and Emma Yenchik four points for the Eagles (24-6), who will play second-seeded Sutherlin or third-seeded Corbett in the third-place game at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Santiam Christian trailed by one at halftime Friday but got outscored 16-6 in the third quarter and 13-8 in the fourth. Banks (27-2) had a 41-26 rebounding advantage, including 16 offensive boards.

2A boys

East Linn Christian fell 62-46 to Mannahouse Academy in a consolation semifinal at Pendleton High School and was eliminated from the tournament.

Elliot Nofziger had 10 points and three rebounds and Chayse Beachy nine points, four rebounds and four assists for the fourth-seeded Eagles, who were making a repeat trip to state after a fifth-place finish in 2022.

Top-seeded Mannahouse led 21-9 after one quarter and 38-17 at halftime.

Cole King added eight points, seven rebounds and three steals for East Linn, which ends its season at 24-6.

State tournament broadcast information can be found at osaa.org/media.