Lainie Bateman had 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals Thursday to help ninth-seeded Monroe/Alsea upset top-seeded Salem Academy 43-38 in an OSAA 2A girls basketball state quarterfinal at Pendleton High School.

Matilyn Richardson added 18 points and six rebounds and Emily Hull six points and six rebounds for the Dragons (20-9), who play fourth-seeded Gervais in a semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Pendleton Convention Center. Gervais (24-4) defeated fifth-seeded Western Christian 38-28.

Monroe/Alsea trailed Salem Academy (23-4) 28-26 entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Crusaders 17-10 the rest of the way.

Central Linn 32, Colton 22

Central Linn outscored Colton 13-0 in the fourth quarter in the comeback win in a 2A quarterfinal at Pendleton High School.

Maya Rowland had 14 points and three steals to lead the second-seeded Cobras (27-1). Gemma Rowland added six points, five rebounds and five steals and Addie Wolff six points.

Central Linn trailed seventh-seeded Colton 22-19 after the Vikings (22-6) outscored the Cobras 11-7 in the third.

The Cobras will play third-seeded Stanfield in a semifinal at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Pendleton Convention Center. Stanfield defeated sixth-seeded Bandon 43-34.

3A girls

Santiam Christian won the fourth meeting with league rival Amity this season, taking a 36-35 victory in a state quarterfinal at North Bend High School.

The fifth-seeded Eagles (24-5) trailed 19-2 after one quarter and 25-10 at halftime but outscored fourth-seeded Amity (21-5) 13-6 in the third and 13-4 in the fourth.

Santiam Christian’s Tayla Yost provided the final points of the game with three free throws with 47 seconds remaining. Amity scored the game’s first 17 points, and the Eagles didn’t lead until Yost’s last free throw.

Yost had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Maddie Fields 10 points and 11 rebounds for Santiam Christian, who takes on top-seeded Banks in a semifinal at noon Friday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Banks got past ninth-seeded Lakeview 36-34.

2A boys

Cole King had 14 points and nine rebounds and Elliot Nofziger 14 points and eight rebounds in East Linn Christian’s 40-37 loss to Western Christian in a state quarterfinal at Pendleton Convention Center.

The Eagles (24-5) outscored defending champion Western Christian (21-7) 20-7 in the first quarter, but the Pioneers held a 16-7 edge in the second, 11-7 in the third and 6-3 in the fourth.

Western Christian took the lead for good at 36-34 with 5:13 left. East Linn scored just three points over the final nine-plus minutes.

Tanner Israel added eight points for East Linn, which plays top-seeded Mannahouse Academy in a consolation semifinal at 9 a.m. Friday at Pendleton High School. Mannahouse lost 41-34 to ninth-seeded Heppner.