Three area high school basketball teams return to OSAA state tournaments this week with eyes on improving on their 2022 finishes at those sites.

Another is led by a coach who has had plenty of recent success bringing home hardware.

The East Linn Christian boys and Santiam Christian, Central Linn and Monroe/Alsea girls are still alive and playing for state championships after successfully navigating their seasons, including victories in win-or-go-home state playoff games.

Here’s a look at those four squads as they open state quarterfinal play Thursday. Semifinals in all three tournaments will be Friday and championship games Saturday.

2A boys

East Linn Christian heads to Pendleton after taking fifth last year in the program’s first trip to the state tournament since 2012.

The fourth-seeded Eagles (24-4) play fifth-seeded and defending champion Western Christian (20-7) at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Pendleton Convention Center.

The teams met back on Dec. 6, with East Linn winning a home game, 50-44. They also met in last year’s semifinals, with the Pioneers taking a 46-27 victory before beating Salem Academy for the state title by a point in two overtimes.

East Linn returned three starters and eight total players from the 2022 squad under 11th-year head coach Jonathan Whitehead. Eagles senior Cole King was a first-team all-tournament selection.

In last week’s round of 16, East Linn defeated visiting Willamina 51-47 in overtime to earn a return trip to Pendleton.

The Eagles, who tied Gold Beach for first in the Valley Coast Conference regular season at 15-1, got tripped up twice by league rival Oakland in the last five weeks. Other than those setbacks, East Linn hasn’t lost since a 56-41 defeat to Kennedy, a 2A tournament team, on Dec. 30 in Bandon.

Western Christian, one of five Tri-River Conference teams in the quarterfinals, lost its league playoff at home to Regis and had to get into the round of 16 on one of three statewide at-large berths. The Pioneers then won a 68-53 home game against Knappa in the round of 16.

Western Christian’s coach is Gary Hull, who has led the program for 36 years and has guided the Pioneers to three state titles.

3A girls

Santiam Christian, making its second straight trip to the final site under third-year coach Anthony Knox, will meet a familiar foe in the quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Eagles (23-5) take on fourth-seeded Amity (21-4) for the fourth time this season at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at North Bend High School. Amity won the first two contests, 44-35 on the road and 50-47 at home, before SC won their PacWest Conference playoff game 41-36 Feb. 18 at Central High School in Independence.

Last year, when the two schools were in separate leagues, SC won both matchups, including a 41-16 victory in the fourth-place game at the state tournament. Santiam Christian’s Tayla Yost and Amity’s Ellie McMullen, both current seniors, were first-team all-tournament selections.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

SC returned three starters and six players in all from its 2021-22 team.

The Eagles have won 11 of their last 12 games, with the only loss in that stretch coming by three points Feb. 9 at Amity. Amity has won 16 of 17, the only defeat against Santiam Christian.

Both teams won home games in the round of 16, Santiam Christian 45-52 against Vale and Amity 49-31 versus Valley Catholic.

2A girls

Central Linn reloaded to get back to the state tournament after a third-place finish in 2022.

The second-seeded Cobras (26-1) play seventh-seeded Colton (22-5) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Pendleton High School.

Senior sisters Gemma and Maya Rowland led their team to a 16-0 Valley Coast Conference record. They were starters last season and are joined by five others also from the 2021-22 roster.

Central Linn’s only loss is to top-seeded Salem Academy by one point on the Crusaders’ home floor on Dec. 30. The Cobras have had just six games this season decided by single digits but none since Jan. 12 in a 56-51 home win against Monroe/Alsea.

The Cobras had no problem getting past Weston-McEwen, 50-29, in the round of 16.

Central Linn is coached by Wendi (Miller) Farris, who has led three schools to the state tournament. Western Mennonite (now Western Christian) was sixth in 2A in 2009, and Santiam Christian took fourth in 3A in 2013 and also reached that tournament’s final site in 2016 under Farris.

Colton, making its first state quarterfinal appearance since 2005 (when it played Central Linn in the quarters), defeated visiting Nestucca 39-31 in the round of 16.

The Vikings’ five losses came against state tournament teams Gervais (twice), Western Christian and Salem Academy (twice). The closest of those five games was decided by 11 points and the rest came by 21 points or more.

Monroe/Alsea returns to Pendleton for another state tournament appearance under 18-year head coach Tony Parker.

The ninth-seeded Dragons (19-9) play top-seeded Salem Academy (23-3) in a quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Pendleton High School.

Under Parker, Monroe was sixth at state in 2015, fifth in 2016, champions in 2017 and second in 2018 and 2020.

This season, it was an up-and-down ride through Valley Coast play for the Dragons, who in the last 15 games didn’t lose more than one game in a row but also didn’t win more than two straight.

Monroe/Alsea tied for third in the Valley Coast regular season, went 2-1 in league playoffs and then won 36-26 at Knappa to get to Pendleton.

Salem Academy has won 11 of 12, including 65-34 home win against Clatskanie in the round of 16. The Crusaders have lost to Western Christian and Gervais, which meet in a 2A quarterfinal, and Damascus Christian, a 1A state tournament team.