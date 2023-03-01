South Albany erased a seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit Wednesday night and held off visiting Lebanon, 49-46, in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

In the process, the RedHawks clinched a spot in the 5A state playoffs on the final night of the regular season. South (14-9, 11-7), which finished with the 13 seed in the OSAA rankings, will play at 4 seed Redmond in Saturday’s round of 16.

DeShawn Gilliam had 14 points and Isaiah Sim 13 for South, which went 9-1 to finish the regular season.

Tanner Thurman had 18 points with four 3-pointers and Sam Brandt 15 points with three 3s for Lebanon (7-17, 4-14).

The Warriors led 27-24 at halftime and went ahead 38-31 on Jackson Parrish’s layin off a Brandt assist in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. The RedHawks came back with a 7-0 run that included a Gavin Bennett 3-pointer to tie the game.

South went ahead for good at 44-43 on two Kaden Younger free throws with 4:34 left. Teammate Colin Cordle scored off a steal and Younger added another foul shot to make it 47-43.

A Thurman 3 with 2:39 to go closed the gap to one.

The teams combined for five turnovers in the final two minutes. The only scoring the rest of the way came on two Jr Vasquez free throws with 3.2 seconds remaining.

Lebanon’s Porter Barnes got off a running 3 just before time expired, but the shot was off the mark.

Girls

In a matchup of two teams headed to the 5A state playoffs, South Albany took a 12-point lead in the second quarter and held off visiting Lebanon after halftime for a 47-42 victory.

Taylor Donaldson had 19 points with four 3-pointers, Karson Angel 16 points with two 3s and Kaylee Cordle eight points for South (21-4, 14-4), which set a single-season school record with its 21st win.

Haley Hargis scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, Hallie Jo Miller nine points and Bailey Donohue eight for Lebanon (15-9, 11-7).

In Friday's OSAA round of 16, 3 seed South Albany hosts 14 seed Eagle Point and 9 seed Lebanon travels to 8 seed Mountain View in Bend.

Lebanon rallied to cut its early double-digit deficit to six at halftime. The Warriors closed within two points twice in the fourth quarter, both times on Libby Jorgensen 3-pointers.

But the RedHawks didn’t surrender the lead. Cordle made two free throws with 47 seconds left to make it a four-point game, and the Warriors got no closer than three from there.