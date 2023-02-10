Owen Hopkins scored 24 points with six 3-pointers Friday, leading West Albany to a 58-53 home win against Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

Hopkins made all of his 3s in the first half.

The result broke a tie for second in the conference standings. Eight days earlier, West gave current No. 5 Woodburn its first conference defeat, 63-57 in overtime.

Brysen Kachel added 17 points Friday, going 15 of 16 on free throws, and Austin Simmons eight points for the Bulldogs, who were 22 of 25 at the foul line.

West rallied from a six-point deficit after one quarter to take a two-point lead at halftime. The Bulldogs went to the fourth ahead by one.

West (13-7, 10-3) plays Tuesday at Silverton.

More boys basketball scores: South Albany 40, Silverton 37; Corvallis 60, Lebanon 52; Woodburn 59, Crescent Valley 57; East Linn Christian 69, Gold Beach 68; Central Linn 67, Illinois Valley 43; Bandon 60, Monroe 45

Girls basketball

Co-No. 6 South Albany handed No. 2 Silverton its first Mid-Willamette loss, defeating the visiting Foxes 34-33.

The RedHawks’ win, coupled with No. 8 Corvallis’ 69-60 victory against Lebanon, gives South a two-game lead on Lebanon for the Mid-Willamette’s fourth and final 5A state playoff spot with five games left in the regular season.

South (16-4, 9-4) hosts Dallas on Tuesday.

Crescent Valley 59, Woodburn 25

Gabby Bland scored 23 points for the third-ranked Raiders in the Mid-Willamette home win.

Molly Campbell added eight points and Chloe Buford and Charlotte Patel five points apiece.

CV (15-5, 11-2) goes to Lebanon on Tuesday.

More girls basketball scores: Central 60, West Albany 32; East Linn Christian 41, Gold Beach 29; Bandon 41, Monroe/Alsea 29; Central Linn 49, Illinois Valley 23

