Brysen Kachel had 18 points Wednesday in West Albany’s 79-55 home win against McKay in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game to close out the regular season.
Laik Gregory added 13 points with three 3-pointers and Jeff Hunt 11 points for the Bulldogs, who finished alone in second place in the conference.
West (16-9, 13-5) plays Saturday at Wilsonville in the OSAA round of 16.
Girls basketball score: West Albany 70, McKay 44
5A, 4A STATE PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY
5A girls
Lebanon at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.
Eagle Point at South Albany, 7 p.m.
Corvallis at La Salle Prep, 7 p.m.
Summit at Crescent Valley, TBA
4A girls
Philomath at Marist Catholic, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
5A boys
Crescent Valley at Churchill, 6 p.m.
South Albany at Redmond, TBA
West Albany at Wilsonville, TBA
4A boys
Hidden Valley at Philomath, 6 p.m.