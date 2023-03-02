Brysen Kachel had 18 points Wednesday in West Albany’s 79-55 home win against McKay in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game to close out the regular season.

Laik Gregory added 13 points with three 3-pointers and Jeff Hunt 11 points for the Bulldogs, who finished alone in second place in the conference.

West (16-9, 13-5) plays Saturday at Wilsonville in the OSAA round of 16.

Girls basketball score: West Albany 70, McKay 44

5A, 4A STATE PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY

5A girls

Lebanon at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.

Eagle Point at South Albany, 7 p.m.

Corvallis at La Salle Prep, 7 p.m.

Summit at Crescent Valley, TBA

4A girls

Philomath at Marist Catholic, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

5A boys

Crescent Valley at Churchill, 6 p.m.

South Albany at Redmond, TBA

West Albany at Wilsonville, TBA

4A boys

Hidden Valley at Philomath, 6 p.m.