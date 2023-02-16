West Albany saw a seven-point lead after three quarters slip away Wednesday in a 70-67 overtime loss at Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

Owen Hopkins had a team-high 15 points for the Bulldogs, who used a 20-6 advantage in the third quarter to take a 51-44 advantage to the fourth. West was outscored 12-5 in the fourth and 14-11 in the extra period.

Brysen Kachel added 13 points, Jeff Hunt 10 and Austin Simmons and Jackson Strandy nine apiece for the Bulldogs.

West (13-8, 10-4) plays Friday at South Albany.

More boys basketball scores: Amity 42, Santiam Christian 40; Jefferson 49, Sheridan 41; Bandon 45, Central Linn 34; Oakland 69, Monroe 51; Alsea 64, Triangle Lake 44

Girls basketball

Haley Hargis had 22 points Tuesday in Lebanon’s 58-54 Mid-Willamette home win against No. 4 Crescent Valley.

Hallie Jo Miller added 15 points and Peyton Vorderstrasse 10 for the Warriors.

Gabby Bland had 30 points, Molly Campbell nine and Nicole Huang six for the Raiders.

Both teams are home Friday, Lebanon (12-8, 8-6) against McKay and CV (15-6, 11-3) versus Central.

More girls basketball scores: Harrisburg 39, Elmira 25; Monroe/Alsea 39, Waldport 15

