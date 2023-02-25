Brysen Kachel had 20 points and West Albany clinched a 5A boys basketball playoff berth Friday with a 56-41 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Crescent Valley.

Gavin Aguilar added 11 points and Jeff Hunt 10 for the Bulldogs. Rocco McClave 14 had points and Heath Carl 10 for the Raiders, who are in a three-way tie with South Albany and Corvallis for the conference’s fourth and final automatic playoff spot.

The regular season concludes Tuesday, with West (15-9, 12-5) hosting McKay and CV (13-11, 10-7) at Corvallis.

South Albany 59, Corvallis 44

The RedHawks continued their second-half conference push toward the state playoffs with the Mid-Willamette home win.

DeShawn Gilliam led South with 14 points, Kaden Younger added 13 and Gavin Bennett 10. Owen Sahnow had 16 points and Trey Johnson 13 for Corvallis.

“Our guys played with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind in the second half. Corvallis is a really tough ball club that we managed to hold to 18 points in the second half,” RedHawks coach Tim Matuszak said. “I thought Kaden Younger played outstanding on both ends of the court and really controlled the boards for us in the second half.”

Both teams wrap up the regular season at home Tuesday with South (13-9, 10-7) playing Lebanon and Corvallis (13-10, 10-7) taking on Crescent Valley.

Another boys basketball score: Woodburn 58, Lebanon 40

Girls basketball

Gabby Bland had 19 points to lead Crescent Valley to a 53-36 win at West Albany in Mid-Willamette play.

Nicole Huang added 14 points and Haley Bland 10 for the Raiders. Ellie Grace had 11 points, Jenna Konzelman seven and Emmy Louber six for the Bulldogs.

The regular season ends Tuesday with CV (18-6, 14-3) at Corvallis and West (7-16, 6-11) at McKay.

More girls basketball scores: Lebanon 80, Woodburn 45; South Albany 59, Corvallis 37; Sutherlin 52, Jefferson 36 (3A state playoff); Monroe/Alsea 36, Knappa 26 (2A state playoff)

