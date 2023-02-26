Gemma Rowland had a monster line with 12 points, 21 rebounds and 10 steals Saturday to lead Central Linn to a 50-29 home win against Weston-McEwen in an OSAA 2A girls basketball round-of-16 state playoff game.

Maya Rowland added 14 points and four steals and Jayne Neal 13 points for the Cobras (26-1), who play Colton in a state quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Thursday at Pendleton High School.

Santiam Christian 46, Vale 42

The Eagles won their 3A round-of-16 home game.

SC (23-5) plays PacWest Conference rival Amity in a state quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at North Bend High School.

Boys basketball

Elliot Nofziger had 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead East Linn Christian to a 51-47 overtime home win against Willamina in a 2A round-of-16 state playoff game.

Cole King added six points, seven rebounds and three assists; Tanner Israel five points and four rebounds; and Chayse Beachy four points, five rebounds and six assists for the Eagles (24-4).

“Our defense played lights out for most of the game,” East Linn coach Jonathan Whitehead said. “Willamina got hot from 3s in the fourth. Cole King hit clutch free throws at the end of overtime to help seal the game. Our guys never gave up and played until the final buzzer.”

The Eagles play Western Christian in a state quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Pendleton Convention Center.

Other boys basketball scores: Oregon Episcopal 66, Santiam Christian 51 (3A state playoff); De La Salle North Catholic 80, Harrisburg 26 (3A state playoff); Salem Academy 52, Central Linn 31 (2A state playoff); Crane 65, Alsea 35 (1A state playoff)

