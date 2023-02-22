Isaiah Sim made two free throws with three seconds left and South Albany got a defensive stop to defeat co-No. 3 Woodburn 47-45 on the road Tuesday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

Gavin Bennett led the RedHawks with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Sim added eight points, Colin Cordle seven and Rafi Alvarado and Jr Vasquez six apiece.

In a game that was close throughout, Woodburn led by one after one quarter, South by one at halftime and Woodburn by two after three quarters.

Chasing a 5A state playoff berth, the RedHawks (12-9, 9-7) have won seven of their last eight games. They're now one game out of fourth place in the conference.

“We’re really coming together over the last couple of weeks and playing for each other, not just with one another,” South coach Tim Matuszak said. “We can be a really tough ball club when we defend like we are capable of. We’ve gotten so many contributions from so many different guys, both in games and in practices during the second half of league.”

The RedHawks finish the regular season with two home games, Friday against Corvallis and next Tuesday versus Lebanon.

West Albany 53, Corvallis 41

The Bulldogs build a 15-point lead after three quarters to take the Mid-Willamette home win.

Brysen Kachel had 15 points and Owen Hopkins and Jeff Hunt nine apiece to lead West Albany. Zach Robel had 11 points, Trey Johnson nine and Miles Bernell seven for Corvallis.

Friday, West (14-9, 11-5) plays at Crescent Valley and Corvallis (13-9, 10-6) goes to South Albany.

Other boys basketball scores: Lebanon 67, Dallas 30; Crescent Valley 36, Silverton 30

Girls basketball scores: Lebanon 68, Dallas 48; Corvallis 68, West Albany 52; South Albany 63, Woodburn 31; Valley Catholic 50, Harrisburg 25 (3A state playoff); Jefferson 47, Creswell 44 (3A state playoff)

