Colin Cordle scored 15 points to lead South Albany High to a 63-39 win Tuesday night over visiting Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball matchup.

Gavin Bennett added 12 points and DeShawn Gilliam had 10 for the RedHawks.

"I thought we did a good job in transition and shot the ball well from outside. Colin Cordle and DeShawn Gilliam did a really good job leading the break and attacking the basket tonight," said South Albany coach Tim Matuszak.

South Albany (10-9, 7-7 MWC) will play three of its final four regular season games at home, starting with a home game against West Albany at 7 p.m. Friday.

Other boys basketball scores: Crescent Valley 63, Lebanon 37; Corvallis 45, Central 44; Monroe 61, Illinois Valley 52

Girls basketball scores: South Albany 55, Dallas 19; Lebanon 58, Crescent Valley 54; Waldport 51, East Linn Christian 45;

