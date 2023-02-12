Benjamin Bourne had 27 points and 14 rebounds Saturday in Santiam Christian’s 62-42 home loss to Dayton in a PacWest Conference boys basketball game.
Jacob Yenchik added six points and Camden Carley six assists for the Eagles (16-9), who close the regular season at 9-3 in conference play, tied for second with Amity.
SC will compete in the league playoffs this week.
Other boys basketball score: Amity 56, Jefferson 47
Girls basketball scores: Taft 46, Scio 28; Santiam Christian 74, Dayton 58; Amity 39, Jefferson 37
