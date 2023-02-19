Benjamin Bourne had 35 points and 12 rebounds Saturday to lead Santiam Christian to a 66-49 win against Jefferson in a PacWest Conference boys basketball playoff game at Central High School in Independence.

With the win, the Eagles (17-10) clinched a 3A state playoff berth. Jefferson ends its season at 6-19.

Jacob Yenchik added 11 points and seven rebounds, Caden Trimmer 11 points and six rebounds and Camden Carley four points and seven assists for Santiam Christian, which plays Saturday at Oregon Episcopal in Portland. The winner advances to next week’s state tournament in Coos Bay and North Bend.

More boys basketball scores: East Linn Christian 56, Bandon 35; Alsea 30, Mohawk 29

Girls basketball

Maya Rowland 17 points with five 3-pointers as Central Linn defeated Bandon 39-28 in the championship game of the Valley Coast Conference playoffs at Sutherlin High School.

Gemma Rowland chipped in 10 points and Jayne Neal five for the Cobras (25-1), who host Weston-McEwen in the 2A state playoffs Friday. The winner goes to the state tournament in Pendleton.

More girls basketball scores: Santiam Christian 41, Amity 36; Jefferson 37, Taft 31; Monroe/Alsea 45, Oakridge 34

State playoff schedule

3A BOYS

Wednesday

Coquille at Harrisburg

Saturday

Santiam Christian at Oregon Episcopal

Harrisburg/Coquille winner at De La Salle North Catholic

2A BOYS

Saturday

Willamina at East Linn Christian

Central Linn at Salem Academy

1A BOYS

Wednesday

Elkton at Alsea

3A GIRLS

Tuesday

Harrisburg at Valley Catholic

Jefferson at Creswell

Friday

Vale at Santiam Christian

Harrisburg/Valley Catholic winner at Amity

Jefferson/Creswell winner at Sutherlin

2A GIRLS

Friday

Monroe/Alsea at Knappa

Weston-McEwen at Central Linn