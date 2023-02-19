Benjamin Bourne had 35 points and 12 rebounds Saturday to lead Santiam Christian to a 66-49 win against Jefferson in a PacWest Conference boys basketball playoff game at Central High School in Independence.
With the win, the Eagles (17-10) clinched a 3A state playoff berth. Jefferson ends its season at 6-19.
Jacob Yenchik added 11 points and seven rebounds, Caden Trimmer 11 points and six rebounds and Camden Carley four points and seven assists for Santiam Christian, which plays Saturday at Oregon Episcopal in Portland. The winner advances to next week’s state tournament in Coos Bay and North Bend.
More boys basketball scores: East Linn Christian 56, Bandon 35; Alsea 30, Mohawk 29
Girls basketball
Maya Rowland 17 points with five 3-pointers as Central Linn defeated Bandon 39-28 in the championship game of the Valley Coast Conference playoffs at Sutherlin High School.
Gemma Rowland chipped in 10 points and Jayne Neal five for the Cobras (25-1), who host Weston-McEwen in the 2A state playoffs Friday. The winner goes to the state tournament in Pendleton.
More girls basketball scores: Santiam Christian 41, Amity 36; Jefferson 37, Taft 31; Monroe/Alsea 45, Oakridge 34
State playoff schedule
3A BOYS
Wednesday
Coquille at Harrisburg
Saturday
Santiam Christian at Oregon Episcopal
Harrisburg/Coquille winner at De La Salle North Catholic
2A BOYS
Saturday
Willamina at East Linn Christian
Central Linn at Salem Academy
1A BOYS
Wednesday
Elkton at Alsea
3A GIRLS
Tuesday
Harrisburg at Valley Catholic
Jefferson at Creswell
Friday
Vale at Santiam Christian
Harrisburg/Valley Catholic winner at Amity
Jefferson/Creswell winner at Sutherlin
2A GIRLS
Friday
Monroe/Alsea at Knappa
Weston-McEwen at Central Linn