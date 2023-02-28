Philomath defeated visiting St. Helens 59-27 Monday in a 4A girls basketball play-in game to advance in the state playoffs.

The 10th-seeded Warriors (16-7) will play at seventh-seeded Marist Catholic (17-6) in Eugene at 6 p.m. Friday in a round-of-16 game.

Philomath lost 40-17 at Marist on Dec. 10 in the Marist Catholic in Eugene.

The winner of Friday’s game will move on to play the winner of Junction City and Gladstone in a state quarterfinal, to be held next Thursday at Forest Grove High School.

Boys basketball

Top-seeded Philomath learned its 4A round-of-16 opponent.

The Warriors (19-3) will host 16 seed Hidden Valley (11-13) at 6 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to play the winner of Stayton and Crook County in a state quarterfinal next Thursday at Forest Grove High School.

