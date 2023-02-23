Harrisburg defeated visiting Coquille 45-32 Wednesday to advance in the 3A boys basketball state playoffs.

The 15th-seeded Eagles (15-11), who finished tied for fourth in the Mountain Valley Conference, play Saturday in the round of 16 at second-seeded De La Salle North Catholic (22-3) in Portland.

A game time had not been set as of late Thursday morning.

The winner moves on to the state quarterfinals next Thursday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Alsea 50, Elkton 47

The Mountain West League playoff champion Wolverines won their opening-round game at home in the 1A state playoffs.

Alsea (19-8), which beat undefeated regular-season champion Mohawk 40-29 in the league title game, plays at Crane (27-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the round of 16.

The winner of Saturday’s game plays in a state quarterfinal next Thursday at Baker High School.

