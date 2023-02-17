Taylor Donaldson had 22 points and five rebounds Friday in South Albany’s 65-43 Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball home win against West Albany.

Kaylee Cordle added 17 points and five rebounds and Maddie Angel eight points and five rebounds for the third-ranked RedHawks, who moved closer to clinching a 5A state playoff berth.

West’s statistics were not reported.

Tuesday, South (18-4, 11-4) plays at Woodburn and West (7-14, 6-9) hosts No. 8 Corvallis.

Crescent Valley 57, Central 38

Gabby Bland had 24 points in the fourth-ranked Raiders’ Mid-Willamette home win.

Haley Bland added 12 points and Charlotte Patel eight for CV (16-6, 12-3), which hosts No. 2 Silverton on Tuesday.

More girls basketball scores: Lebanon 71, McKay 25; Silverton 61, Corvallis 29; Creswell 58, Harrisburg 37; Central Linn 55, Oakridge 23; Bandon 41, Monroe/Alsea 32

Boys basketball scores: Central 67, Crescent Valley 59; South Albany 65, West Albany 61; Lebanon 51, McKay 42; Corvallis 42, Silverton 38; Oakland 60, East Linn Christian 52

