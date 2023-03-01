Gabby Bland had 19 points Tuesday to lead Crescent Valley past host Corvallis, 66-55, in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.

Molly Campbell added 16 points and Nicole Huang 15 for the Raiders (19-6, 15-3) in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Marley Hammer scored 16 points, Holland Jensen 13 and Taylor Brasfield 11 for the Spartans (16-8, 12-6). Corvallis is in fourth a half-game ahead of Lebanon, which finishes its regular season Wednesday at South Albany. The top four teams early automatic playoff berths.

Both squads are expected to learn their postseason matchups Wednesday night. The OSAA 5A round of 16 is scheduled for Friday, with the winners advancing to next week’s state tournament.

Boys basketball

Crescent Valley improved its chances of a 5A state playoff berth with a 54-38 Mid-Willamette win at Corvallis as both teams finished the regular season.

CV (14-11, 11-7) is in fourth place in the conference standings, a half-game ahead of South Albany. The RedHawks complete the regular season Wednesday at home against Lebanon. Corvallis is now 13-11 overall and 10-8 in conference.

Only the top four teams get automatic berths into the 5A round of 16. State berths are expected to be announced Wednesday night.

Round-of-16 games are scheduled for Saturday.

