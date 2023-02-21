Cascade defeated host Philomath 64-61 Monday to sweep the two-game Oregon West Conference boys basketball season series between the two teams.
The second-ranked Cougars also beat the No. 1 Warriors 50-49 on Feb. 2 at Cascade in Turner.
Philomath (19-3, 8-2) plays Thursday at 5A No. 5 North Eugene before hosting a 4A state playoff game next week.
Other boys basketball score: Stayton 74, Sweet Home 37
Girls basketball scores: Cascade 58, Philomath 33; Stayton 49, Sweet Home 34
