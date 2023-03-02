It’s been a successful and historic winter of basketball at South Albany.

The RedHawks’ girls team is in the state playoffs for the first time since 2011 and has a chance to put the program in the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

The South boys overcame a slow start in Mid-Willamette Conference play to win nine of their last 10 games and also find a spot in the postseason.

The third-seeded South girls (21-4) will have a home postseason game for the second time ever when they host 14 seed Eagle Point at 7 p.m. Friday in the OSAA round of 16. The winner goes to the 5A state tournament next week at Gill Coliseum.

“It’s been special for my first year,” RedHawks coach Marc Cordle said. “Once I met these girls and know where the program was at and where we started to finish, I could not be any happier. Whatever happens from here I’ll be so damn proud of these girls, no one will ever understand.”

South won more conference games this season (14) than it did the previous five years combined (13). The RedHawks have also set a single-season school record for wins with 21.

A talented freshman class has been a big part of it. All three first-year players — Madeline Angel, Kaylee Cordle and Taylor Donaldson — are starters. The varsity roster also includes four sophomores.

“In years past, we’ve been talking about how we were going to come in and make a difference,” Donaldson said. “Being able to do that has been cool. All the upperclassmen have been super supportive. It’s been really great.”

South was named the OSAA 5A team of the month across all winter sports for February. The award is presented based on performance, classroom success and community service. The RedHawks have a cumulative 3.83 grade-point average and seven total 4.0 students.

Lebanon, which battled South to the finish Wednesday in a five-point RedHawks home victory, finished fast to reach the postseason.

The Warriors (15-9) had won 10 of 12, including wins against South and fellow playoff team Crescent Valley, before Wednesday’s loss.

“I think we’re poised for a postseason run,” Lebanon co-coach Andrew Evans said. “Battling the tough teams in our league and having to face a lot of adversity, late-game scenarios where it’s tight … everything we’ve done so far has got us ready for Friday night. No matter who it is, we’re ready to go.”

Ninth-seeded Lebanon travels to 8 seed Mountain View in Bend.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The Warriors’ roster includes eight seniors.

“Most of these girls have been on this team for three years at the varsity level. You see the years of experience with these guys, being able to make winning plays,” Evans said. “Those are the things that you not necessarily can control. Like loose balls, rebounding, all that good stuff. They’re fighting for wins and that’s what you want to see, especially from a senior-led group.”

Defending state champion Crescent Valley (19-6), this year’s 6 seed, hosts 11 seed Summit on Friday. Tenth-seeded Corvallis (16-8) goes to 7 seed La Salle Prep in Milwaukie.

In the 4A playoffs, Philomath (16-7) advanced Monday with a 59-27 play-in home win against St. Helens. The 10th-seeded Warriors play Friday at 7 seed Marist Catholic in Eugene.

Boys

South Albany sat 2-6 in Mid-Willamette play Jan. 23 after a loss at Corvallis. Three of those defeats came by a combined four points.

But the RedHawks (14-9) turned the corner in a big way, winning 9 of 10 to finish conference play.

That stretch included victories against Crescent Valley, West Albany and Woodburn, all state playoff teams. The only loss was by one point at Central, another postseason entrant.

“We’re playing like we always could play, I think. Over the last two or three weeks we’ve really grown closer to each other off the court, and I think that’s been helping the most,” South senior Isaiah Sim said. “It’s been a test the last however many games. We’ve been playing every game like it gets us into the playoffs.”

South (14-9) tied for fourth in the Mid-Willamette with Crescent Valley but finished outside the Mid-Willamette’s four automatic berths but got into the postseason on the strength of its OSAA ranking. The 13th-seeded RedHawks travel to fourth-seeded Redmond for a round-of-16 game Saturday.

South coach Tim Matuszak said his players embraced the mindset that every game in that 10-game run was a playoff contest, and it was fun to watch. South pulled out five of the nine wins by seven or fewer points.

The team had a commitment to get better every day.

Matuszak said he isn’t sure the second-half conference run would have happened had the team not gone through such a difficult first half.

“At some point you kind of look in the mirror and you get tired of losing, and fortunately we still had enough time left in our season to turn things around,” he said. “It wasn’t anything other than just showing up at practice every day and putting in the work. That brick-by-brick mentality of putting one day together at a time. The results just slowly started to show.”

The coach said his squad’s five seniors realized they were only guaranteed to have a certain number of games left in their high school careers and the question became “what do you want that time to look like?”

Matuszak said his team is peaking at the right time and that he’s felt some relief the past few weeks because the players have shown him the type of group he believed he had all along.

West Albany (16-9), the 5A bracket’s 14 seed, plays at 3 seed Wilsonville on Saturday. Crescent Valley (14-11), the 15 seed, goes to 2 seed Churchill in Eugene.

Philomath (19-4) is the top seed in the 4A playoffs and will host 16 seed Hidden Valley on Saturday.