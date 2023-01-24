 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball: Philomath teams sweep North Marion in Oregon West play

Cole Beardsley

Philomath's Cole Beardsley, seen here scoring against Stayton in a game last season, had a game-high 22 points Tuesday in the top-ranked Warriors' 80-37 home win against fifth-ranked North Marion.

 Mid-Valley Media (file, 2022)

PHILOMATH — A combined 43 points for Cole Beardsley and Ty May in the boys game highlighted Philomath’s sweep of North Marion on Tuesday in a pair of Oregon West Conference basketball games.

Beardsley scored 22 and May 21 as the Warriors’ top-ranked boys team defeated the No. 5 Huskies 80-37. Beardsley had four 3-pointers and Jacob Peters added 18 points for Philomath (13-2, 2-0), which is home again Friday against Sweet Home.

The Warriors jumped out to a 14-2 lead and went ahead 22-7 after one quarter and 45-16 at halftime.

Cole Hammack had 15 points for North Marion (12-2, 1-1).

Girls

Philomath outscored North Marion 21-6 in the middle two quarters to pull away for a 50-29 win.

Abigail Brown had 15 points, Mica Boynton 10 and Emily Taunisila eight for the fifth-ranked Warriors (9-5, 2-0). Allyson Coulombe scored 16 for North Marion (4-12, 0-2).

Philomath hosts Sweet Home on Friday.

Philomath-North Marion results

BOYS

Philomath 80, North Marion 37

NORTH MARION;7;9;12;9;—;37

PHILOMATH;22;23;23;12;—;80

North Marion: Cole Hammack 15, Ohlman 4, Schrenk 9, R. Hartenstein 2, Frolov 1, Reilly 6, C. Hartenstein, Ledesma, Orr, Peirce

Philomath: Cole Beardsley 22, Bushnell 4, Kramer 6, May 21, Peters 18, Lindsey 2, Russell 7, Muir, Raab, Stearns, Heiken, Harms

3-pointers: Philomath 6 (Beardsley 4, Bushnell, May), North Marion 4 (Hammack, Ohlman, Schrenk, Reilly)

Turnovers: Philomath 9, North Marion 8

GIRLS

Philomath 50, North Marion 29

NORTH MARION;8;2;4;15;—;29

PHILOMATH;13;7;14;16;—;50

North Marion: Allyson Coulombe 16, Patzer 6, Briggs 5, Valenzuela 2, E. Coulombe, Alvord, Jones, Shaffer, Pacheco

Philomath: Abigail Brown 15, Howard 4, Taunisila 8, Boynton 10, Steen 4, Couture 5, Tryon 2, Bennett 2, Todd, Hellesto, Boutilier, Choi, May

3-pointers: Philomath 3 (Taunisila 2, Steen), North Marion 2 (Patzer 2)

Turnovers: North Marion 19, Philomath 14

