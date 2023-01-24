High school basketball: Philomath teams sweep North Marion in Oregon West play

PHILOMATH — A combined 43 points for Cole Beardsley and Ty May in the boys game highlighted Philomath’s sweep of North Marion on Tuesday in a pair of Oregon West Conference basketball games.

Beardsley scored 22 and May 21 as the Warriors’ top-ranked boys team defeated the No. 5 Huskies 80-37. Beardsley had four 3-pointers and Jacob Peters added 18 points for Philomath (13-2, 2-0), which is home again Friday against Sweet Home.

The Warriors jumped out to a 14-2 lead and went ahead 22-7 after one quarter and 45-16 at halftime.

Cole Hammack had 15 points for North Marion (12-2, 1-1).

Girls

Philomath outscored North Marion 21-6 in the middle two quarters to pull away for a 50-29 win.

Abigail Brown had 15 points, Mica Boynton 10 and Emily Taunisila eight for the fifth-ranked Warriors (9-5, 2-0). Allyson Coulombe scored 16 for North Marion (4-12, 0-2).

Philomath hosts Sweet Home on Friday.