The Philomath boys basketball team defeated visiting Stayton 60-38 Thursday in an Oregon West Conference game.

That sets up Monday’s home matchup with league-leading Cascade in the final game of conference play.

Top-ranked Philomath is 19-2 overall and 8-1 in the Oregon West, with the Warriors’ lone in-state loss coming to No. 2 Cascade (19-3, 9-0), 50-49 on Feb. 2 in Turner.

Philomath closes out its regular season Feb. 23 at 5A No. 5 North Eugene before heading into the 4A state playoffs.

Other boys basketball score: North Marion 62, Sweet Home 52

Girls basketball scores: Silverton 54, West Albany 44; Philomath 34, Stayton 15; Sweet Home 43, North Marion 42 (OT); Santiam Christian 47, Jefferson 26

