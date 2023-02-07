LEBANON — Haley Hargis had 28 points with six 3-pointers Tuesday night in Lebanon’s 56-34 home win against West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.

Hargis, a senior guard, had five of those 3s in the first half. Her fourth, with 1:35 left in the first quarter, put the Warriors ahead for good at 15-14.

Lebanon led by seven at halftime before breaking the game open with a 14-0 run in the third quarter.

Bailey Donohue added 10 points and Libby Jorgensen nine for the Warriors. Jenna Konzelman had 12 points and Emma Louber nine for West Albany.

Both teams are on the road Friday, Lebanon (11-7, 7-5) at No. 8 Corvallis and West (7-11, 6-6) at Central in Independence.

BOYS

In the nightcap, Brysen Kachel had 18 points and West Albany pulled away in the second half for a 59-45 victory.

The Bulldogs, who led by eight at halftime, scored eight straight points in the third, including 3-pointers by Owen Hopkins and Porter Kelley, to take a 40-22 lead.

The Warriors would close the deficit back to eight early in the fourth before West used an 8-2 run to put the game out of reach.

Jackson Strandy added 15 points and Kelley and Jeff Hunt six apiece for the Bulldogs. Sam Brandt had 15 points and Porter Barnes and Tanner Thurman seven each for Lebanon.

Friday, West (12-7, 9-3) hosts Central and Lebanon (5-13, 2-10) is at Corvallis.