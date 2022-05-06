High school baseball: Warriors pull away late, hold off Bulldogs

LEBANON — Another pitchers’ duel went to Lebanon High this time around.

West Albany’s Marcus Allen and Lebanon’s Ryan Rivers piled up the strikeouts Friday before the Warriors broke through for three runs in the sixth inning of a 4-1 Mid-Willamette Conference baseball win at Croco Field.

Friday’s competitive game followed West’s 1-0 walk-off home win Wednesday as Nate Marshall outdueled Sam Thompson on the mound.

“The guy on Wednesday threw a great game and we obviously lacked in the hitting department. So did they,” Thompson said. “Today I felt like we hit the ball a lot better.”

Lebanon (14-4, 9-1) had just four hits after collecting only one on Wednesday. But Friday’s knocks were timely ones.

Hayden George’s two-out double to left-center field gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the first. Thompson’s double to right with two outs in the sixth drove in two to extend the lead to three.

After Allen had struck out 10, his time on the mound ended after walks to Rivers and George. Dre Smith’s swinging bunt against Michael Cale in relief advanced the runners before Matt Woodward’s sacrifice fly to right put Lebanon ahead.

A fielding error on a Tyler Walker grounder allowed a run to score and kept the door open for Thompson.

“Some good at-bats from Ryan and Hayden, really,” Warriors coach Jeff Stolsig, adding that he could tell Allen was getting tired. “Our guys are understanding the execution part of the game, and our guys in the dugout appreciate what they’re doing. You don’t have to do everything with the home run. You can do the little things, like move the runners, sac fly. Obviously a gift with the grounder. Then Sam’s hit was big.”

West (14-5, 9-1) was down three but threatened in the seventh.

Infield singles by Marshall and Camden Cyrus off Walker followed by a fielding error on a Cale grounder loaded the bases with one out. But Bryant Starr made a diving catch on an Evan Bliss blooper behind second base, and Walker got Bryce Bowers looking on the Bulldogs’ 16th strikeout of the game to end it.

Rivers allowed one run, two hits and three walks with two hit batters and 12 strikeouts in five innings. Walker, who got the win, gave up three hits and struck out four.

Rivers, a junior right-hander, is on a rehab program after some off-season arm troubles, Stolsig said. Friday marked his second start of the season since returning to the mound in mid-April.

“Fantastic job. He was pretty dominant, and their guy (Allen) was pretty good too,” Stolsig said of Rivers and Allen. “We’ll cut down on the walks. When there’s not a lot of contact, you’re going to throw a lot of pitches.”

Allen, a junior righty, allowed three hits and three walks with one hit batter. Five of his strikeouts came in the third and fourth innings.

Rivers struck out seven straight batters and nine of the first 12 hitters he faced before West finally put a ball in play on a Bliss grounder with one out in the fourth.

Consecutive two-out walks to Bowers and Allen were followed by Brett Babbitt’s lined single to left-center tied the score.

Thompson said he was “100%” confident that his team would respond well from Wednesday’s difficult defeat, which ended a 12-game winning streak.

“I felt like we played better after the loss. Coming back and learning before today’s game and coming back and improving,” he said.

Added Stolsig: “Our guys are very good competitors. It’s a cliché, but we try to play one pitch at a time, one game at a time. We learned some stuff from that last game, but after that it’s over. They’re doing a really good job with the mental part of the game and being able to move on.”

Friday’s result ties West and Lebanon with Corvallis for first place in the conference standings. The Bulldogs and Warriors both play the Spartans twice in the final two weeks of the regular season later this month.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

