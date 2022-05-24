High school baseball state playoff preview: Philomath playing well heading into postseason

Philomath High’s baseball team had a rough start out of the gate this spring.

A tough nonconference schedule, several players joining the squad late due to a deep basketball postseason run and an ankle injury to starting catcher Logan Carter were factors in a 2-6 start.

“I felt once we got to full strength and to baseball shape that we were going to be able to play to our potential,” Warriors coach Levi Webber said.

Carter got closer to 100% after the injury, which was sustained in the basketball state tournament, the team’s pitchers grew more comfortable and the defense improved.

The result was a stretch run that’s seen Philomath win 9 of 10, with the only slip-up in that span being a 10-0, five-inning home loss to Stayton on May 3.

The Warriors bounced back with two straight wins against Stayton and swept league contender Newport by a combined score of 23-6 in three games to claim the Oregon West Conference title.

“The last two weeks or so they’ve just been playing with a lot of confidence,” Webber said. “I think the main thing is we’ve been pitching and playing really good defense,” as well as minimizing opponents’ opportunities and getting timely hits.

Eighth-seeded Philomath (15-9) hosts ninth-seeded Henley (19-8) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in an OSAA 4A round-of-16 game, the fifth postseason matchup between the two programs since 2012. The Hornets have been state champions three times and runners-up three others in that stretch.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The winner gets either top-seeded Banks or 16th-seeded Madras in a Friday quarterfinal.

Cameron Ordway, David Griffith and Skylar Brolin have all taken on significant pitching roles for Warriors.

“They’ve just been throwing strikes and we’ve been allowing our D to play behind them,” Webber said.

Brayden Shenk has filled a critical spot as primarily the first option out of the bullpen, while Ty May has also done some pitching.

Philomath’s nonconference schedule included losses to Hidden Valley and La Grande, seeded second and fourth, respectively, in the 4A bracket. It also included a 7-4 home loss to Henley on March 18 in the Warriors’ second game of the season.

Webber says the Hornets are a “typical Henley team” in that they play well, are not going to beat themselves, play hard and aggressive and take advantage of opponents’ mistakes.

“We’ve just got to make sure we do what we can do and don’t give them anything that they don’t earn,” Webber said.

Here’s a look at the remaining area teams involved in Wednesday playoff games and potential matchups in Friday’s quarterfinals.

OSAA seeds in parentheses

5A

(16) North Eugene at (1) Lebanon

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Records: North Eugene 11-14, 7-9 Midwestern; Lebanon 20-4, 15-1 Mid-Willamette

Winner gets: (9) Corvallis-(8) Pendleton/Griswold winner

The Warriors, ranked second behind Thurston in the final 5A coaches poll, ride a seven-game winning streak into the state playoffs, having allowed three total runs over their past five contests. Loaded with pitching, Lebanon gave up more than four runs once in conference play.

North Eugene tied for fourth in the Midwestern and got the automatic berth over Crater based on a better OSAA ranking. The Highlanders won two straight against Crater as part of a five-game winning streak before losing three of four to teams behind them in the standings to end the regular season.

(9) Corvallis at (8) Pendleton/Griswold

Location: Pendleton

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Records: Corvallis 17-9, 11-5 Mid-Willamette; Pendleton/Griswold 15-10, 11-4 Intermountain

Winner gets: (16) North Eugene-(1) Lebanon winner

The Spartans had arguably their best win of the season in taking down West Albany last week. But Corvallis was just 2-4 against the top teams in the conference.

Pendleton/Griswold, second in the Intermountain, won four straight before a 4-3 loss at 4A top-ranked La Grande last Friday. The Buckaroos have given up at least four runs in 10 of their last 11 games.

(12) La Salle Prep at (5) West Albany; 5 p.m.

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: La Salle Prep 15-12, 11-7 Northwest Oregon West Albany 19-6, 14-2 Mid-Willamette

Winner gets: (13) Scappoose-(4) Willamette winner

The Bulldogs dropped out of a first-place tie with Lebanon after the loss to Corvallis, but a 5-1 win against the Spartans last Friday made West 5-1 in its last six. The Bulldogs have scored eight or more runs 13 times this season.

La Salle, third in the Northwest Oregon, has won seven in a row. The Falcons went 1-2 against conference leaders Wilsonville and Putnam.

(11) Crescent Valley at (6) Ashland

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Records: Crescent Valley 16-10, 9-7 Mid-Willamette; Ashland 17-7, 12-4 Midwestern

Winner gets: (14) Redmond-(3) Thurston winner

After four straight losses to Lebanon and West, the Raiders turned their season around, going 6-1 down the stretch. CV got a win against Corvallis and capped the regular season with a 4-3 victory at Sandy, a 6A playoff team.

Ashland, third in the Midwestern, lost 12-0 to Corvallis in March. The Grizzlies went 0-4 against Thurston and Willamette, the top two teams in their league.

3A

(12) Taft at (5) Santiam Christian

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: Taft 18-9, 10-5 Special District 2; Santiam Christian 17-8, 10-2 Special District 3

Winner gets: (13) La Pine-(4) Brookings-Harbor winner

After winning 13 straight, the Eagles head into the postseason on a three-game skid that dropped them into second in Special District 3. Fifth in the final 3A coaches poll, SC has wins against five state playoff teams.

Taft, which defeated SC 5-3 on March 30, was third in Special District 2. The Tigers have won 7 of 9, with their only losses in that stretch to league champ Warrenton.

(15) Scio at (2) South Umpqua

Location: Myrtle Creek

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: Scio 11-12, 7-5 Special District 1; South Umpqua 21-5, 11-4 Special District 4

Winner gets: (10) St. Mary’s-(7) Warrenton winner

The Loggers finished the regular season with four straight wins, including league playoff victories against Amity and Dayton, following four losses. Scio lost twice to South Umpqua in nonleague games.

The Lancers, second in Special District 4, have won 11 of 12. Only league foe Brookings-Harbor (3-2) got them in that stretch.

2A/1A

(10) Glide at (7) Monroe

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Records: Glide 14-10, 8-2 Special District 4; Monroe 20-6, 17-1 Special District 3

Winner gets: (18) Grant Union/Prairie City-(2) Kennedy winner

Special District 3 champions and seventh in the final coaches poll, the Dragons won seven straight before a 13-3 defeat to second-ranked Kennedy last Thursday. Monroe avenged its only league loss with a 6-4 league playoff win versus Regis.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.