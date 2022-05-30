High school baseball, softball semifinals preview: Lebanon looking to make more history

Lebanon High went 8-8 in a truncated 2021 varsity baseball season, including 5-2 against Mid-Willamette Conference opponents, with a roster that featured seven sophomores and two freshmen.

All nine were playing at the varsity level a year after losing a spring season to the pandemic.

This spring, those nine — juniors Zach Lyon, Ryan Rivers, Dre Smith, Sam Thompson, Colton Vandetta, Tyler Walker and Matt Woodward and sophomores Hayden George and Bryant Starr — have all played significant roles in helping the top-seeded Warriors reach the 5A state semifinals for the first time in program history.

Lebanon (22-4) hosts fourth-seeded Willamette (23-3) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s championship game to face 11th-seeded Crescent Valley or second-seeded Wilsonville.

“At the beginning of the year we knew we had something special going on. We’d been playing since we were little kids out in the ballpark,” Rivers said after Friday’s 4-3 quarterfinal home win against Pendleton/Griswold. “We knew that we were a good team. It wasn’t overconfident, we just knew that we could do something special. Not just for the team, but our community, the school, stuff like that.”

Warriors coach Jeff Stolsig said it wasn’t a goal to reach the semifinals.

“But these guys have been successful all the way up through the ranks, in JBO baseball,” he said. “It’s not a shock. You know the kids and know how they compete … it’s not a surprise.”

Stolsig said a lot has to happen for a team to have the success that his has had this season. Behind solid pitching and depth, Lebanon won the Mid-Willamette Conference by one game over West Albany then won two playoff home games.

In Willamette, (23-3), the Warriors take on a team that has won 19 straight games after starting 4-3. The Wolverines’ losses are to Midwestern League opponents Thurston and Crater and 6A South Medford. Willamette defeated Scappoose and La Salle Prep in a pair of one-run home playoff wins.

Here’s a look at the remaining area baseball and softball teams competing in Tuesday’s semifinals. The state championship games will be held Friday and Saturday, with the baseball finals at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer and the softball finals at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.

OSAA seeds in parentheses

Baseball

5A

(11) Crescent Valley at (2) Wilsonville

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: Crescent Valley 18-10, Wilsonville 25-3

Winner gets: (4) Willamette-(1) Lebanon winner

After two road playoff wins, the Raiders are one of two double-digit seeds remaining in the state’s five baseball playoff brackets. The other is 6A 14 seed Canby, coached by Lebanon alum JJ Stolsig, Jeff Stolsig’s son.

CV scored six runs in the sixth inning Friday at Thurston to pull away from the Colts for an 11-5 win. That followed a 7-6, eight-inning victory at Ashland.

Wilsonville, which won the Northwest Oregon Conference by three games, lost to La Salle Prep and Putnam in league play and to 6A Tualatin. The Wildcats beat visiting Silverton (3-0) and Putnam (11-0 in five innings) in the playoffs.

4A

(8) Philomath at (4) La Grande

Time: 4 p.m.

Records: Philomath 17-9, La Grande 26-1

Winner gets: (6) Mazama-(2) Hidden Valley winner

The Warriors rode the strong pitching of David Griffith and Cameron Ordway in Friday’s 2-1 win at top-seeded Banks. Philomath takes a little longer bus ride looking for a 12th win in 13 tries.

La Grande, which has 14 shutouts this season and was ranked first in the final 4A coaches poll, defeated visiting Philomath 5-0 on April 23. The Tigers’ only loss was to a Colorado team at an Arizona tournament in March.

3A

(9) Blanchet Catholic at (5) Santiam Christian

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: Blanchet Catholic 19-5, Santiam Christian 19-8

Winner gets: (3) Yamhill-Carlton-(2) South Umpqua winner

The Eagles get an unexpected home game after Blanchet went to Medford and defeated top-seeded Cascade Christian 12-2 in five innings in the quarterfinals.

SC had a rough end to the regular season, losing three straight after winning 13 in a row. But now the Eagles have consecutive playoff wins with one run allowed in each.

Blanchet hasn’t lost to a 3A team since falling to third-seeded Yamhill-Carlton in league play on April 22.

Softball

5A

(3) Lebanon at (2) Wilsonville

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: Lebanon 24-5, Wilsonville 26-3

Winner gets: (5) Dallas/Falls City-(1) Pendleton/Griswold winner

Alivia Holden and the Warriors have steamrolled two playoff opponents by a 10-0 score in five innings both times. Lebanon has now allowed one or zero runs 16 times.

Along those lines, the Warriors are meeting their match and more in Wilsonville. The Wildcats have given up 42 runs all season, including four tallies combined in the last 18 games. Their losses are to 6A North Medford and McMinnville and 5A top-seeded Pendleton/Griswold.

3A

(4) Scio at (1) Yamhill-Carlton

Location: Yamhill

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: Scio 19-6, Yamhill-Carlton 25-3

Winner gets: (3) Banks-(2) South Umpqua

After two playoff home wins, the Loggers go on the road for a fourth game this season against league rival Yamhill-Carlton. Scio lost the three earlier games 12-2, 11-1 and 13-0.

Y-C, which shut out two playoff opponents, has only lost to two California teams and 4A semifinalist Cascade. The Tigers also have wins against Cascade and four other 4A squads.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

