High school baseball, softball quarterfinals preview: Eight teams still chasing state titles

Eighteen high school baseball and softball teams in the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times coverage area started the week in their respective state playoff brackets.

That number is down to eight, five in baseball and three in softball, for Friday’s quarterfinals. Two of those teams, Scio and Harrisburg/Mohawk, meet in a 3A softball playoff.

Here’s a look at Friday’s matchups.

OSAA seeds in parentheses

Baseball

5A

(8) Pendleton/Griswold at (1) Lebanon

Time: 4 p.m.

Records: Pendleton/Griswold 16-10, Lebanon 21-4

Winner gets: (12) La Salle Prep-(4) Willamette winner

The Warriors hope they got the nerves and some costly mistakes out of their systems after Wednesday’s 11-7 comeback win against North Eugene. Lebanon has lost only once (1-0 at West Albany) since March 30.

Pendleton/Griswold, a 9-0 playoff winner against visiting Corvallis, had allowed at least four runs in 10 of 11 previous games. The Buckaroos, who finished second in the Intermountain Conference, lost 4-3 at 4A fourth-seeded La Grande last Friday.

(11) Crescent Valley at (3) Thurston

Location: Springfield

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: Crescent Valley 17-10, Thurston 26-2

Winner gets: (10) Putnam-(2) Wilsonville winner

The Raiders, who won 7-6 at Ashland in eight innings on Wednesday, were one of three double-digit seeds to pull off 5A first-round upsets. CV has just one loss in its last eight games, 4-3 to Corvallis.

Thurston, the Midwestern League champion, took down visiting Redmond 14-4 in six innings Wednesday. The Colts’ only losses came in March, to Willamette and Silverton.

4A

(8) Philomath at (1) Banks

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: Philomath 16-9, Banks 22-2

Winner gets: (5) Marist Catholic-(4) La Grande winner

The Warriors are riding a late-season wave, having only lost once in nearly five weeks. Philomath turned up the offense in Wednesday’s 12-4 home win against perennial power Henley.

Banks, which beat visiting Madras 5-0, has allowed one or zero runs 16 times this season. The Braves’ losses are to 4A third-seeded North Marion and 5A Milwaukie.

3A

(5) Santiam Christian at (4) Brookings-Harbor

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Records: Santiam Christian 18-8, Brookings-Harbor 18-8

Winner gets: (9) Blanchet Catholic-(1) Cascade Christian winner

The Eagles, a 3-1 home winner against Taft on Wednesday, have shown that they’re more than just Oregon State signee Ely Kennel. SC will try to get back to the semifinals for the first time since 2019, the last year there was an OSAA bracket before the pandemic.

Brookings-Harbor, which won 2-0 at home versus La Pine, was third in Special District 4. The Bruins have won five straight games and haven’t given up more than three runs in their last six.

2A/1A

(7) Monroe at (2) Kennedy

Location: Mount Angel

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Records: Monroe 21-6, Kennedy 24-3

Winner gets: (11) Regis-(3) Knappa winner

The Dragons, who won 4-2 at home against Glide on Wednesday, are looking for the program’s first semifinal appearance since 2016. These teams played just last Thursday, with Kennedy taking a 13-3 home win.

The Trojans have lost once in 13 games, and had no problem with Grant Union/Prairie City in a 13-0 home playoff win. Kennedy was the state runner-up in 2019.

Softball

5A

(6) Ridgeview at (3) Lebanon

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: Ridgeview 15-10, Lebanon 23-5

Winner gets: (7) Eagle Point-(2) Wilsonville winner

The Warriors rode the momentum of last week’s big win against Dallas/Falls City and dominated Ashland 10-0 in five innings Wednesday behind Alivia Holden’s 11 strikeouts. Lebanon has held opponents to one or no runs 15 times.

Ridgeview, of Redmond, got past visiting Thurston 11-3 on Wednesday. The Ravens were second in the Intermountain Conference and have two wins against West Albany.

3A

(5) Harrisburg/Mohawk at (4) Scio

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Records: Harrisburg/Mohawk 21-6, Scio 18-6

Winner gets: (8) Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph-(1) Yamhill-Carlton winner

Scio takes on another area team after defeating visiting Santiam Christian 7-0 in the playoff opener. The Loggers beat Harrisburg/Mohawk 6-4 on March 22 in John Day.

Harrisburg/Mohawk, a 5-1 home playoff winner against Warrenton, has won four straight and 9 of 10. Prior to Wednesday, the Eagles had scored eight or more runs in 10 consecutive games.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

