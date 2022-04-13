High school baseball: Santiam Christian headed in positive direction

ADAIR VILLAGE — The Santiam Christian High baseball team has made some progress since what coach Matt Nosack described as an “ugly” first two games of the season.

A team that standout Ely Kennel has potential offensively won for the fourth time in five tries Wednesday after getting past visiting Harrisburg/Mohawk 11-1 in five innings.

“It’s a new team, a lot of underclassmen,” Kennel said. We’re trying to figure out who we are, I think. The last couple games we started feeling like a team, so that’s always exciting."

Kennel, a senior shortstop and pitcher who has signed to play at Oregon State, led the way with three hits, including a leadoff triple in the fifth inning that led to Santiam Christian reaching the 10-run differential in the 3A Special District 3 opener for both teams.

Nosack said he likes the resolve he’s seen from his team since a disappointing start, which included 25 strikeouts at the plate in the first two contests.

“We’re growing. We’re developing. I feel like we’re gaining some traction and trying to grow as a team. They come to work really well every day,” he said.

Harrisburg/Mohawk coach Cabe Johnson says he has a young squad (a varsity roster that includes eight sophomores and four freshmen) that is still learning the game.

Johnson said the lost COVID season of 2020 and a midseason outbreak in 2021 were damaging to his program.

With a youthful team, steps forward have often been met with backward movement.

Harrisburg/Mohawk (4-4) has scored 10 or more runs in four games, but has also allowed nine or more five times.

They’re working. That’s what they have to learn is how to work. That’s something we’re trying to instill in them,” Johnson said, adding that the hurdles his group have included are “showing up and being consistent each day. Sometimes they just show and look like a competitive, play-with-anybody-type team, and some days they show up and we look like wouldn’t beat most teams.”

Santiam Christian scored 21 total runs over its first six games this spring. In five games since, the Eagles have piled up 47.

Harrisburg, which is playing under a co-op with Mohawk this season, scored its run in the top of the first inning on a Luke Cheek single, a throwing error, a failed pickoff attempt and a Parker Hughes sacrifice fly to center field.

Santiam Christian got a Kennel leadoff single in the bottom and some help from the visitors in the form of two errors. Camden Carley had a RBI ground out that put SC in front 2-1 and teammate Jacob Yenchik followed with a run-scoring single.

Kennel’s two-out double in the second and a throwing error on a Jackson Risinger grounder made it 5-1.

Santiam Christian added four hits and five more runs in the fourth, including a two-RBI single by Kadon Haugen and a run-scoring hit by Danny Simili.

Carley, SC’s junior right-handed starting pitcher, allowed three hits and one walk with two strikeouts in his five innings of work.

He retired Harrisburg batters in order in the second and third innings and worked around a one-out single in the fourth. Carley allowed a walk and Cheek single with two outs in the fifth before drawing a fielder’s choice grounder.

Nosack said the biggest factor he’s looking for from his pitchers is efficiency.

“I feel like a lot of times we’re going too deep in counts when we don’t need to, and we want the ball in play because we feel like the strength of our group is our defense,” the coach said, adding that Carley provided that efficiency in a few innings Wednesday and was better than a start earlier this season. “I think as he does more he’s just going to keep improving as a pitcher.”

Cheek had two hits and Hughes the other for Harrisburg. Jackson Risinger, Jadon Roth and Simili all had two hits for Santiam Christian, and Haugen, Carley and Simili each drove in two runs for the home team.

The teams were scheduled to play again Thursday and then wrap up their three-game series Saturday, both on Santiam Christian’s field.

Kennel is taking advantage of his half-day senior academic schedule by spending 60 to 90 minutes a day working on his hitting with his father Jeremy. He’s gearing up for a summer spent with the Corvallis Knights, in a collegiate wood-bat league, before joining the Beavers.

“I’m super excited for that opportunity,” Kennel said. “I think it will be really good experience to get those at-bats and prepare me for college ball.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

