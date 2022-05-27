High school baseball: Resilient Lebanon charges into 5A semifinals

LEBANON — Resiliency shined through again Wednesday for a Lebanon High baseball team that’s repeatedly found what it needed in big moments this season.

The Warriors rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to Pendleton/Griswold, scoring two runs apiece in the first and second innings to turn the tide and put the pressure back on the visitors in the OSAA 5A baseball quarterfinal game at Croco Field.

Still down three headed to the seventh, the Buckaroos made it interesting and climbed within a run with no outs. But Bryant Starr and top-seeded Lebanon found a way, closing out the 4-3 victory to advance to the state semifinals.

Starr, the Warriors’ third pitcher of the night, came in after Payton Lambert’s two-run home run in the seventh inning off Sam Thompson. Starr drew a grounder for the first out then hit a batter, but two fly balls to left field later and Lebanon was set for a Tuesday home semifinal matchup with fourth-seeded Willamette.

“I knew we could do it, it was just which pitcher was going to do it,” Ryan Rivers, the Warriors’ starter, said of finishing off the game. “We trusted each other all season long. We’re on each other when we need to, we pick each other up when we need to. But we just play hard together. We win together, we lose together.”

Eighth-seeded Pendleton/Griswold (16-11) needed about two minutes after the game’s first pitch to go ahead. Leadoff batter Collin Primus hustled out a triple to right-center and Andrew Demianew drove him in with a grounder to second base.

But Lebanon (22-4) came right back in the bottom of the first on Rivers’ double to left to score Starr, who had walked with one out, and Dre Smith’s sacrifice fly two batters later.

After Rivers struck out the side in the second on his way to 10 Ks in 5 2/3 innings, Tyler Walker was hit by a pitch. Thompson doubled to left-center and Zach Lyon singled to right-center to make it 3-1, chasing Buckaroos starter Lucas Bensching.

Karson Lani came in and walked Colton Vandetta to load the bases before Starr’s RBI sacrifice fly to center gave the home team a three-run lead.

“Our guys just find a way to respond,” Warriors coach Jeff Stolsig said. “Their team scores and we come back and score. They get the run and we come back and get two. We get two, a little cushion, and as you see we needed it.”

After scoring in the first, Pendleton didn’t get a runner as far as second base again until the fifth. A one-out fielding error and back-to-back two-out walks yielded by Rivers, the Mid-Willamette Conference player of the year, loaded the bases.

Rivers then battled through a long at-bat with Dylan Gomez, getting a strikeout swinging on a 3-2 count to end the threat and allow the Warriors and the overflow home crowd in attendance to breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Rivers, a junior right-hander, said he could tell it was a big moment with Gomez at the plate.

“Their dugout gets loud, or the atmosphere … this batter is going to make a big difference in the game. You can’t play conservative with it, bases loaded,” he said. “I attacked and went after it. I trusted my defense. I wasn’t looking for a strikeout. I was just looking to throw strikes and if he puts the ball on play, trust my guys to make a play.”

The Buckaroos were in business again in the sixth with a two-out double by pinch hitter Clayson Cooley, the final batter Rivers faced, and walk to Keefer Breshears by Thompson. But Thompson got the Warriors back to the dugout with another grounder on a final-out grounder.

Pendleton created some uneasy moments for Lebanon in the seventh with Lambert’s homer.

But the Warriors can look back on the early runs that made the difference while shifting the momentum and confidence.

“It was huge. For us to put up four, it sets the tone not just for us but for the other team,” Rivers said. “All year long we’ve been doing that, first two innings trying to jump on them. If we jump on them first we’re a lot more confident going into the rest of the game. We put up a zero there, 1-nothing game, who knows what could have happened?”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

