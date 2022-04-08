High school baseball: RedHawks head into conference play with momentum

A big first inning in which South Albany High produced five solid hits and took advantage of some help proved to be the difference Friday.

The RedHawks jumped on Franklin with eight runs and had enough of a cushion to hold off the Lightning as the visitors chipped away steadily but slowly the rest of the way.

Gaje Nicholson led the way, pitching into the sixth inning while collecting three hits at the plate in South’s 11-6 nonleague baseball win.

In the final game before both teams open league play in their respective classifications, the 5A RedHawks (2-8) added two in the second and another in the third to lead 11-2. 6A Franklin (2-8) scored four runs over the final three innings, but it wasn’t enough to make up for South’s 14 hits.

“We had some really good at-bats early, good approach. Been figuring out what we want to do at the plate,” said RedHawks coach Brad Kidd, whose team won for the second time in three games. “We had some good ABs early from some older, leader guys then other guys getting on. It’s kind of nice when you score runs and earn them too. It’s not errors, not walks. It’s good to hit the ball around a little bit.”

Three of the four Franklin errors in the first came in the outfield following South hits. Jason Patrick, Colin Cordle, Jaden Pang and Nicholson all had run-scoring singles in the inning. Kaden Younger also had a hit in the frame.

Franklin got one run back in the second before a one-out Cordle double in the bottom half was followed by a hit batter, and two walks to score a run for the RedHawks. Younger added a RBI single to center.

South answered the Lightning’s run in the third with a two-out Pang infield single to push the advantage back to nine.

“When we communicate well we play a lot better,” Nicholson said of a factor that has led to success this spring. “Got the bats going. It’s all about the dugout. The dugout really is important. When you hear people in the dugout, you’re hitting better. When we’re throwing strikes on the mound, whether or not they’re hitting the ball, or we’re striking them out, if you can put the ball in play with strikes, we’re all right.”

Nicholson, a sophomore right-hander, struck out eight batters while allowing three hits and three walks with two hit batters.

Tyler Seiber, Cordle, Pang and Younger all had two hits to go with Nicholson’s three. Pang had a team-best two RBIs.

“Gaje competes well. He’s always a guy who wants the ball in his hand,” Kidd said. “He did his job on the mound. Had some really good at-bats for us. Good to have a sophomore who is competitive always and is willing to step up in big situations. He plays like a senior even though he’s a sophomore, mentality wise.”

Seiber came on in relief after the first two Lightning batters reached safely in the sixth. He allowed four hits and hit a batter with one strikeout.

Seiber played a part in two double plays over the final two innings.

He snagged a line drive and threw to first to catch a runner off the bag to end the top of the sixth. In the seventh, he drew a grounder that turned into a 6-4-3 double play that left Franklin without a baserunner while scoring the game’s final run on the play.

So the RedHawks go into Monday’s Mid-Willamette Conference opener at Crescent Valley with a positive push forward.

Kidd said his team has treated its games the last few weeks as an extension of practice and preparation for conference play. He says there are no easy games going forward and that he’s excited to see how South measures up in a difficult and always competitive Mid-Willamette.

“I think baseball is a process game,” Nicholson added. “When we can get the bats going that’s important. We’ve got the bats going now. As long as we can throw strikes on the mound, communicate and hit well, we’ll play well.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

