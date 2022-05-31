High school baseball: Raiders keep the upsets coming, knock off Wildcats in state semifinal

WILSONVILLE — As the season wound down and remaining baseball games dwindled, Crescent Valley High’s eight seniors began reminding themselves that this was indeed their last time around.

The last time they would all be teammates and possibly the last time all together as a group.

The Raiders took that to heart and began to put something special together. They’ve won 9 of 10 in the past four weeks, capped by Tuesday’s 9-4 win at Wilsonville in an OSAA 5A state semifinal.

Eleventh-seeded Crescent Valley (19-10) advances to play Mid-Willamette Conference rival and top-seeded Lebanon (23-4) in the state championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.

“There’s definitely been a lot of talk in practice saying, ‘guys, this is almost over, we don’t have any guaranteed games left,’” CV senior Landen Parker said. “There’s no games like, ‘oh, we’ll get them next time.’ There’s none of that. It’s one and we’re done.”

“Let’s get one more with these guys, let’s play another one,” fellow senior Garrett Bozdeck, who had two hits and four RBIs, recalled of a similar conversation with his classmates.

Tuesday’s win was the third straight on the road in the state playoffs for the Raiders, including a 7-6 win in eight innings at sixth-seeded Ashland and an 11-5 victory at third-seeded Thurston in Springfield before knocking off second-seeded Wilsonville (25-4).

With the Raiders’ offense pounding out 11 hits while taking advantage of opportunities Tuesday, Parker was getting it done on the mound.

The senior right-hander allowed three hits and three walks and hit three batters while striking out four in six innings. The CV offense gave him a 2-0 lead in the first, got it back to a two-run advantage at 3-1 in the fifth, then added three more in the sixth to make it 6-1.

“I had a lot of help behind me out there. They were getting a lot of plays out there. We missed one ball, but every team does that. Next think I know, I look up and it’s the top of the sixth inning and I’ve got six outs to go,” Parker said, admitting that he didn’t have his best inning in the sixth as it took 40-plus pitches to limit Wilsonville to two runs after allowing a hit and a walk and hitting a batter while also contributing to the damage with a wild pitch.

“But have my man Noah Dewey come in and flat shove and got us the dub and secured it again.”

Dewey pitched into the seventh inning in a start against Thurston last Friday. Tuesday, he entered to start the seventh and loaded the bases with a single and two walks. But Dewey struck out the next batter and drew a fly ball the scored a run, but on that play the Raiders caught a runner trying to advance to second and a tag ended the game.

Dewey, who had three hits Tuesday, said having so little time remaining with his senior classmates has been motivating.

“And we have a lot of chemistry, being together ever since middle school,” he said. “It helps when we’re out there.”

Raiders coach Scot McDonald saw his team begin its current hot streak with a two-game sweep of Silverton that followed being swept by Lebanon and West Albany in a pair of two-game sets by a combined 47-10.

“I told the guys, quit worrying about where the ball goes or what just happened. Just go out and play for the guy next to you. It’s a senior-laden group, they bought in and good things happened,” McDonald said. “Personally, it’s been 27 years fighting through this. I’ll probably get in my truck and lose it. These kids are awesome and … I don’t even know what to say.”

CV’s two runs in the first came on a Parker leadoff walk and Dewey single followed by a Luey Campos RBI grounder and Caleb Kelley’s lined single to left.

The Raiders’ answered Wilsonville’s run in the third with one in the fifth produced by Tucker Cleveland’s leadoff triple to left and Parker’s double-play grounder.

CV was the next to score, getting three in the sixth on Bozdeck’s two-run triple to left-center, followed by Escobar’s RBI sacrifice fly.

The Wildcats made it interesting with three in the sixth. But the Raiders weren’t done, getting a Campos RBI single and Bozdeck’s two-run single in the seventh to make it a six-run game.

“It feels good to prove everybody wrong and say that we can make it,” Parker said. “We weren’t overrated at the beginning of the season and dropped down and have been the best 11 seed there’s ever been.”

