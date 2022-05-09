High school baseball: Parker, Raiders down Spartans on Kevin Gregg's night

It was a baseball game reminiscent of many Kevin Gregg spent on the Taylor Field mound in a Corvallis High uniform.

There were a lot of zeroes on the scoreboard and a bunch of batters returning to their respective dugouts via a strikeout.

But on a night that CHS retired Gregg’s uniform during a pregame ceremony, Crescent Valley senior Landen Parker stole a little bit of the spotlight from the Spartans' coach and graduate as the Raiders continued their late-season momentum.

Parker drove in the winning run with an infield single in the seventh inning and pitched a complete game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts Monday in a 1-0 Mid-Willamette Conference win.

Parker batted with two outs in the top of the seventh with runners at first and third after Luey Campos reached on a fielding error and Zach Escobar reached on an infield single after Campos stole second.

Parker said he didn’t know what to expect from Spartans pitcher Max Gregg, having seen a lot of fastballs and off-speed pitches already. But he knew he didn’t want anyone else at the plate other than himself in that situation.

“Anything over the plate with two strikes, I know if I can get it on the ground I’ve got the wheels to beat it out, said the speedy Parker, who narrowly beat the throw from Corvallis shortstop Karsten Sullivan.

“The key, like is any offense, is you’ve got to put some pressure on them, make the other team make some plays,” Raiders coach Scot McDonald said. “Sullivan at short, he made some awesome plays all day long. Landen is super-fast.”

Then Parker went back to the bump in the bottom half and sent sixth-ranked Corvallis down 1-2-3, just as he had in three other frames in the game.

A right-hander, Parker struck out five of the final seven batters he faced after battery mate Walker Still tagged out a runner at home on a toss from shortstop Noah Dewey for the second out in the fifth.

Parker allowed just two hits and walked two.

Corvallis’ first baserunner, Kael Compton doubled to left off Parker to lead off the third inning and advanced to third on Max Gregg’s sacrifice, but the Spartans couldn’t take advantage.

Corvallis had two runners on with one out in the fifth after a Brett Hicks walk and Max Gregg’s single to right. But Dewey threw a strike to Still to get the runner at home on a Trey Johnson grounder and Parker struck out Spartans leadoff batter Kellen Sullivan to end the threat.

Coach Gregg said Parker had good velocity, mixed in breaking balls and had a good attitude, building confidence as the game went along.

“Landen pitched an outstanding game. That’s the best I’ve seen him throw,” he said. “He’s figuring some stuff out, which is good for him. Bad for us, but good for him.”

Max Gregg, a junior righty and the coach's son, also went the distance, giving up three hits and two walks with a hit batter and eight strikeouts.

It was the third straight win for the Raiders (13-9, 7-6) after a four-game losing streak in which they were outscored 47-10 in two games apiece against No. 4 Lebanon and No. 5 West Albany. They followed that with a two-game sweep of Silverton before playing Corvallis (15-6, 9-2), a team the Raiders host Wednesday.

“We played well against Silverton. The kids, I told them, just stay with the process. Keep working game to game, not trying to play something that’s 12 games away. Play the next one,” McDonald said.

Monday’s loss ended an eight-game winning streak for Corvallis, which still has two games each versus Lebanon and West Albany, contests likely to help decide the conference title.

“We’re hitting the homestretch and it’s a lot of tough games for us. We’re all matching up here at the end, so it’s what you look for,” coach Gregg said. “The moment down the stretch is going to be a tough one, but that’s what’s going to define us as a team.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

