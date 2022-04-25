High school baseball: Lebanon's fast start enough to hold off Crescent Valley

LEBANON — A five-run first inning gave Lebanon High a big head start on Crescent Valley.

Coupled with pitcher Tyler Walker not giving the visitors much to work with Monday, the Warriors never fell out of control.

The 10th-ranked Raiders eventually closed the gap, but No. 7 Lebanon found more offense and held on for an 11-4 Mid-Willamette Conference baseball win at Croco Field.

“We feed off of runs, very aggressive, can really just stick together and grind,” Warriors third baseman Ryan Rivers, who had two hits and four RBIs. “Putting up five in the first kinds of sets the tone. That’s been our big thing this year has been setting the tone early in the game, scoring at least one and riding it through.”

Lebanon’s first four batters in the bottom of the first reached safely on a walk, a passed ball on a strikeout and two singles, including a Rivers two-run knock to center field.

CV (10-6, 4-3) averaged about 1.6 errors through the first 15 games on the season, but two in the first inning helped Lebanon (9-3, 4-0) score two more.

Walker’s single to center drove in one, and a throwing error on the play allowed another to score. In the next at-bat, a toss from Raiders catcher Landen Parker back to pitcher Noah Dewey went wide, and one more runner crossed the plate to make it 5-0.

“Noah (Dewey) is good. He’s got really good velocity and he was getting that slider over after a bit,” Lebanon coach Jeff Stolsig said. “To get five that’s huge. And the way Tyler’s pitching today, five in the first inning, you feel real good about that.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Dewey pitched five innings. The senior right-hander allowed seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Walker, a junior righty, threw a complete game. He gave up three hits, three walks and hit a batter while striking out seven.

CV coach Scot McDonald told his team to keep fighting after it fell behind early, and the Raiders did.

They got three runs in the fourth with just one hit and the help of three Lebanon errors, one throwing and two fielding. But the Warriors plated two more in the bottom half on 9-hole hitter Zach Lyon’s two-run double to center.

Crescent Valley closed the gap to 7-4 in the sixth on Garrett Bozdeck’s RBI sacrifice fly. Lebanon responded with four in its next at-bat, as Rivers and Hayden George hit consecutive one-out, two-run doubles.

McDonald praised Dewey for his work on the mound.

“I thought he did a good job. He gave up a few hits but had quite a few strikeouts. We kind of threw the ball around, gave them extra outs,” the coach said. “He’s been great (this season). The kids are very confident with him on the mound.”

Dewey, a senior, had two of the Raiders’ three hits. Parker had the other.

Stolsig said Walker was “terrific.”

“They have some really good hitters in that lineup,” Stolsig said, naming Parker and Dewey in particular. “But for him to not hurt himself – other than a leadoff walk in the seventh and a leadoff hit-by-pitch (in the third) -- he didn’t help them. Then we helped them with some fly-ball stuff, but he didn’t (compound) it. That shows a lot of maturity on his part.”

George and Lyon each had two hits, along with Lyon. All three had a double.

Taking on Crescent Valley was a step up in competition in league play for Lebanon, which won its eighth straight game. Stolsig was hesitant to call the matchup a measuring stick for his squad, but said it was validation.

“I kind of know what my team is capable of doing. I know that we’re capable of beating good teams,” he said. “It never was a question, but to see them go out there and prove it …”

Rivers said his team is on a good roll, with momentum and confidence building. The junior said he and his squad jump on opponents when they sense fear and build momentum from there.

The Warriors grabbed the momentum early in Monday’s game, and Walker helped make sure they didn’t give it back.

“We have a lot of faith in him. We have a lot of faith in pretty much all of our dudes,” Rivers said. “Wherever it’s hit, we have full trust that somebody’s going to make a play.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.