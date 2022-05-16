High school baseball: Lebanon rides momentum to get past Corvallis for another win

Lebanon High is riding a strong wave right now with the OSAA 5A baseball state playoffs just around the corner.

Corvallis found that out Monday as the Warriors scored four runs in the first inning and got another solid pitching performance, this time from Tyler Walker, holding off the Spartans for a 4-2 Mid-Willamette Conference road win at Taylor Field.

Following Ryan Rivers’ effort on the mound in Friday’s 3-0 home win against Corvallis, Walker, a junior right-hander, scattered eight hits with no walks and one hit batter to go with three strikeouts in a complete game. Fourth-ranked Lebanon (18-4, 13-1) has allowed more than two runs just once in the past eight games.

“Our pitchers are carrying us right now, because we’re not scoring a ton of runs,” said Warriors coach Jeff Stolsig, whose team has scored 46 runs in that eight-game stretch, 24 of those in two wins against Central. “Our pitchers are carrying us. Our ERA is really good. The defense did enough to win.”

The Warriors had errors in the first and fourth innings, but sixth-ranked Corvallis (16-8, 10-4) was able to get just one total run in those two frames on a Karsten Sullivan RBI single in the first.

The Spartans got a runner to third base in the third after a Max Gregg leadoff single and had another runner thrown out at home trying to score on a grounder in the third. Another runner was thrown out trying to steal second for the final out in the fifth.

Corvallis scored a run in the seventh to make it interesting with singles by Kael Compton, Gregg and Kellen Sullivan. But Walker got Gus Lerczak to pop out to end the game and give Lebanon a 17th win its in last 18 games.

“We got a fair number of hits today. We just didn’t string them together like we needed to to get some runs across,” Spartans coach Kevin Gregg said. “Lebanon, they play great defense, so they handled some balls really well. They made some miscues and we didn’t capitalize on them, and that’s a big part of high school is being able to capitalize on some stuff.”

Consecutive one-out RBI singles by Hayden George and Dre Smith in the first inning gave the Warriors an early lead. Walker’s squeeze bunt scored another, and a Max Gregg pitch that got past Compton behind the plate made it 4-0.

“We’re like a big family. We bond together, we play together, we play hard and we trust each other,” Walker said. “Our chemistry is over the top, and I think that’s the main thing to our momentum.”

Added Stolsig: “Lots of confidence in what we’re doing and probably more than what I expect of them.”

Max Gregg pitched 4⅓ innings in his start, giving up three hits and three walks with three strikeouts. His 83-pitch count makes the junior righty available to start Friday’s regular-season finale at No. 5 West Albany. The Spartans and Bulldogs also meet Wednesday at Taylor Field.

Corvallis senior righty Garrett Holpuch replaced Max Gregg in the fifth and finished the game. He gave up one hit and hit a batter while striking out four.

Lebanon had just four hits but made them count, as three of the knocks drove in runs.

“Garrett came on in relief and threw the ball well, got quick outs,” coach Gregg said. “Max threw the ball really well today. We gave away an extra runner in the first inning, which hurts us. A couple hits that were just putting the bat out on the ball, and that’s baseball and how it falls. Other than that, I was happy with how Max threw.”

Stolsig said his team “did what we needed to do” offensively but was hoping to see a more sustained effort at the plate.

The Warriors got a runner to third in the fifth inning and another to second in the seventh but came up empty.

Lebanon finishes the regular season with two games against Dallas, on the road Wednesday and at home Friday. The Dragons were 7-14 overall and 3-9 in conference play before a Tuesday doubleheader with Crescent Valley.

The first round of the 5A state playoffs is May 25, and Lebanon and Corvallis will be included.

But Stolsig won’t let his squad look too far ahead because, as he says, “anybody can beat anybody, so we have to take care of business. Then we can focus on after that.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

