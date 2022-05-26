High school baseball: Lebanon overcomes mistakes to get past North Eugene in playoff opener

LEBANON — Jeff Stolsig has watched his team find an answer with its back to the wall many times this spring.

The Lebanon High baseball coach would rather not see his squad have to muster such an effort after a pile of mistakes as it did Wednesday. But a win is a win.

The top-seeded Warriors scored five times in the bottom of the sixth inning to get past 16th-seeded North Eugene for an 11-7 victory in an OSAA 5A baseball first-round game at Croco Field.

“As they’ve done all year, they responded when other teams have scored,” said Stolsig, whose own team saw North Eugene (11-15) get two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to go ahead 7-6. “Doing it in the sixth and not waiting for the seventh. They know that they can do it, so they’re pretty confident.”

Lebanon (21-4) committed six errors, hit two batters and allowed three walks. The Highlanders weren’t without problems of their own. They had five errors, hit six batters and walked three.

Stolsig credited North Eugene for the way it competed, but it wasn’t a surprise to hear the veteran coach say, “I think if we take care of ourselves defensively it’s not that close of a game.”

Trailing 6-4 entering the sixth, the Highlanders got a single and double with one out off Lebanon starter Tyler Walker and scored a run on a Warriors throwing error on the Austin Gottfried double. Walker exited after a walk to the following batter.

Ryan Rivers then threw a wild pitch on his first toss to the plate, allowing a run to score and tie the game. After a walk, a Nate Cook RBI sacrifice fly put the visitors ahead.

Down a run coming to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, the Warriors needed to find something. North Eugene provided some free bases to aid in the effort.

Highlanders starter Cade Johannsen hit the first two batters and left the game. The next pitch, from Lucas Merrill, hit Hayden George to load the bases. Inheriting a 1-0 count from Merrill against Dre Smith, Cook’s wild pitch on his first attempt brought home a run to tie the game. Smith reached safely on an infield hit to drive in one, and the Warriors were back in front.

Matt Woodward was then hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Walker followed with a two-run single to center. Lebanon added one more after a North Eugene throwing error on a Sam Thompson grounder that the Highlanders tried to turn into a double play.

“We made some errors, but we fought. That was from our hearts. We knew we weren’t playing our best game, but we gave it all we could and put it out there,” Walker said. “We were just fighting as hard as we could, clawing at everything and we were just doing what we do.”

Rivers worked around a two-out single in the seventh to finish the game on the mound.

George and Walker both had two hits and Walker three RBIs to lead the Warriors. Thompson had the team’s only extra-base hit, a two-out double in the fifth that scored a run.

Lebanon advances to a Friday quarterfinal home game against eighth-seeded Pendleton/Griswold, a 9-0 winner against visiting Corvallis on Wednesday.

Stolsig said his team had “uncharacteristic nervousness,” which included three errors plus a wild pitch in the third inning that gifted the Highlanders two runs without a hit.

“You can tell by the results of our defense. We’ll address that, and they have some tools for that,” he said. “So we’ll get better at that. The first one’s out of the way, so we’ll look to the next one.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

