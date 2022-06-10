High school baseball: Five area players, two coaches to participate in Oregon All-Star Series

Five area high school baseball players and two coaches will participate in the Oregon All-Star Series, June 18-19 at Goss Stadium.

Garrett Holpuch and Karsten Sullivan of Corvallis, West Albany's Nathan Marshall and Michael Cale and Crescent Valley's Landen Parker are on the South roster. CV's Scot McDonald and Lebanon's Jeff Stolsig are the South coaches.

The series, sponsored by Richardson, features many of the state's top 6A and 5A senior players.

Holpuch and Marshall were named to the 5A all-state first team and Cale, Parker and Sullivan to the second team. McDonald, head coach of the state champion Raiders, was the coach of the year.

Jesuit pitcher Nelson Keljo, an Oregon State signee and a 6A all-state honorable mention selection, is on the North roster. Lebanon alum JJ Stolsig, head coach of 6A state runner-up Canby and the son of Jeff Stolsig, is one of the North coaches.

For more information on the series or to order tickets, go to oregonallstarseries.com.

