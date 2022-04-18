High school baseball: Deep Lebanon squad, now at full strength, building momentum

LEBANON — About two-thirds of the Lebanon High baseball team made the trip to Florida for two games over spring break, with the rest staying home due to COVID concerns.

After 10 days not together as a full squad, the Warriors regrouped and have since shown what they can do with a complete varsity roster.

Lebanon continued its positive momentum Monday, defeated visiting South Albany 20-6 in five innings for a sixth straight win in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Croco Field.

“Now we’ve got some consistency, we’ve got some rhythm, we’ve got some momentum built up,” Warriors coach Jeff Stolsig said. “They’re playing like they can play right now.”

Lebanon (7-3, 2-0) lost both games in Florida without several key players and its first contest back in Oregon, at Roosevelt in Portland.

But the Warriors followed that with a 6-4 win at Canby in which Stolsig and his players defeated son J.J.’s Cougar team. Then came victories against three more 6A schools in Ida B. Wells, Central Catholic and South Salem before opening conference play last Friday with a 6-1 home win versus South Albany.

“As a whole squad, we’re tough, we like to have fun,” said Lebanon junior Colton Vandetta. “We like to play together and results are coming.”

Vandetta had three hits and one RBI Monday as well as two walks in a game in which South (2-12, 0-4) struggled to get defensive outs.

The RedHawks committed eight errors and their pitchers walked eight batters and hit another, in addition to numerous wild pitches that moved Lebanon runners around the bases.

South coach Brad Kidd pointed out afterward that 15 of the Warriors’ 20 runs were unearned statistically. He said free bases have plagued his team this season.

“They’re a really good team, and we knew coming in we’d have to play really well to compete with them. You give a team like that extra chances and it’s going to come back to hurt you,” Kidd said, noting that his team was competitive and limited mistakes in Friday’s loss. “Today, you give really good teams like that extra outs and they’re going to make sure it shows.”

Lebanon, the designated road team after the game was moved from South Albany to take advantage of the Croco infield turf on a wet day, broke a 1-1 tie with 12 runs in the top of the third inning while bringing 17 batters to the plate.

In the frame, the Warriors had six hits and took advantage of five walks and three South errors. Hayden George had two hits, including a two-run single, in the inning.

Zach Lyon added two hits and Tyler Walker two RBIs in the game for Lebanon.

South’s Tyler Seiber had two doubles and Kyle Gerger two singles to lead the RedHawks.

“Tyler’s been great on the field for us defensively, had really good at-bats lately, swinging it really well,” Kidd said of the senior outfielder and pitcher. “But I think the most thing he’s bringing right now is great leadership to our team. Being a really good leader in practice, out of practice, in game, doing all the right things you want as a coach. Very impressed with his maturity over the last year and how he’s grown into that leader, which is going to last a long longer than this season of baseball.”

Junior left-hander Sam Thompson was Lebanon’s starting pitcher Monday. He allowed four hits, one run and one walk, hit two batters and struck out three in three innings.

South sophomore righty Gaje Nicholson started and pitched into the third inning. He gave up five hits and six walks and hit one batter.

Both teams are scheduled to play again Wednesday, Lebanon at home against North Salem and South Albany at West Albany.

The Warriors will try to keep their hot streak going with a group where depth is among its biggest strengths. Playing time has become a valuable commodity.

“They know, ‘hey, I’ve got to compete because I’ve got a guy breathing down my neck that can play,’” Stolsig said.

Vandetta added: “Everybody is competitive for spots, always wanting to beat each other at practice, and it shows in the game because we can play together as a team.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

