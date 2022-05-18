High school baseball: Corvallis edges West Albany with playoffs around the corner

Corvallis’ Garrett Holpuch and West Albany’s Nate Marshall appeared postseason ready Wednesday, providing few opportunities to opposing batters.

A game that had a playoff feel to it in yet another pitchers’ duel between Mid-Willamette Conference teams eventually broke open for both teams in the sixth inning.

West scored first with two in the top half of the sixth, but some patient offense by Corvallis and big doubles by Max Gregg and Karsten Sullivan in the bottom sparked the host Spartans to a 4-2 win at Taylor Field.

Gregg’s leadoff double to left got No. 6 Corvallis (17-8, 11-4) started in the sixth, and one-out walks by Kellen Sullivan and Gus Lerczak loaded the bases. Karsten Sullivan’s double to deep left then tied the game.

Holpuch grounded out to shortstop in the next at-bat to put the Spartans ahead, and a throwing error on a Caden McGowan grounder made it 4-2.

“We strung together pretty good at-bats all day, then they were even better in the sixth inning. Max got a ball to drive, hit a double. Karsten coming through with a big double was awesome,” Corvallis coach Kevin Gregg said. “You see patience, but you see aggressiveness, ready to swing the bats. It’s what we’re asking for. It’s what we’ve been trying to get these kids to do all year.”

With the loss, fifth-ranked West Albany (18-6, 13-2) dropped out of a first-place conference tie with Lebanon (19-4, 14-1) with one regular-season game left. Friday, West hosts Corvallis and Lebanon is home to Dallas.

The Bulldogs got the scoring started Wednesday after Holpuch had struck out six of the previous seven batters and allowed only two baserunners, on a hit batter and a walk, through five innings.

One-out bloop singles to center by Marshall and Camden Cyrus had West in business. Marcus Allen followed with single to left to score a run, but Corvallis catcher Kael Compton threw out a runner at third on the play.

After Michael Cale reached on a fielding error, a rundown between second and third allowed Allen to break for home and score to get the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage.

Down two in the seventh, West had a chance for more with one out and two runners on after a throwing error and a walk. But Holpuch got the final two outs on a grounder and a strikeout, his 11th of the game.

The 5A playoffs start next Wednesday with the first round of the 16-team bracket.

“It helps us set up feeling comfortable going into the playoffs, gives us confidence to swing the bat, knowing that we can come back in games where we start out down,” said Holpuch, who gave up five hits, one walk and hit a batter in a complete-game effort. “Having confidence in my defense definitely helped me out today.”

Holpuch said what was working for him were fastballs away from the hitters, locating his pitches and listening to his head coach, a former professional pitcher.

“Just trusting my mechanics and just letting yourself throw, and I know it’s going to be there,” he said.

Coach Gregg said Holpuch is getting stronger as the season continues and described his outing as “outstanding.”

“The maturity and composure to make pitches when they did get guys in situations, it helps calms the defense,” he said. “You feel really good about what he’s doing out there and giving us a shot every time he’s on the mound.”

Marshall also went the distance. He allowed four hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Corvallis had just two baserunners, on a first-inning Lerczak single that was erased by a double-play grounder and Karsten Sullivan’s double in the fourth, leading into the sixth.

“I told the guys, these are the types of games that we want to play before we go into the playoffs. It did, it had a playoff feel to it,” West coach Marty Johnston said. “We get away with a couple mistakes now and we can learn from it, to where when we roll into the playoffs you don’t get away with those mistakes.”

Johnston said what he hopes his players learn from the defeat is staying within themselves and executing their roles, a message that’s been continually shared by the coach to his team throughout the season. There were a few situations Wednesday where those roles weren’t executed, Johnston said.

“We still have everything in front of us that we want to accomplish and believe that we can do, and Friday will be a chance to take a step in that direction,” he said.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

